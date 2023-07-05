Victims group erects plaque in memory of controversial campaigner Willie Frazer

Eight years ago, Frazer parted company with Fair after a fallout

A plaque in honour of Willie Frazer was unveiled last week by Families Acting for Innocent Relatives group, in a hush-hush ceremony at its premises in Markethill, Co. Armagh

A victims’ group which elbowed the controversial campaigner Willie Frazer out the door eight years ago has erected a plaque in his honour.

Families Acting for Innocent Relatives (Fair) held a ceremony at its premises in Markethill, Co Armagh, on Wednesday to pay tribute to the activist on the fourth anniversary of his death by cancer.

The black polished granite plaque bearing the broken heart logo of the Fair group was unveiled by Frazer’s widow Ann on a wall adjacent to the entrance of office.

It reads: ‘In memory of William Frazer. Founder of the first victims group of ‘The Troubles’ in Northern Ireland in 1998.’

In a short speech, former DUP politician Paul Berry paid tribute to Frazer’s courage and he spoke of the enduring respect he had for him.

Although the unveiling ceremony was attended by some of Frazer’s relatives, eyebrows were raised when it became clear many of his closest friends weren’t there.

Colin Wharton – who lost his younger brother in the Kingsmills atrocity – said he was surprised not to receive an invite.

“My mother and I helped Willie found Fair – in fact it was me who came up with the name of the organisation – but I still never received an invite.”

Eight years ago, Frazer parted company with Fair after a fallout over the direction the organisation was taking.

At the time, he told reporters: “Some of our members just want tea and scones and bus runs. But I wanted justice for victims of IRA terrorism.”

But speaking to the Sunday World following the unveiling ceremony, Fair administrator Molly Carson – Willie Frazer’s half-sister – explained: “There has been a lot of misinformation written about us and Willie in the past, so we wanted today kept private.”

And when asked to expand, Ms Carson said: “All that stuff about him being a gunrunner – there was no evidence to support it.”

It is believed Ms Carson was referring to the BBC NI Legacy series – 50 Years of the Troubles – which heard claims that Frazer made a deathbed confession that he delivered guns to loyalist terrorists on behalf of Ulster Resistance, guns which were used in atrocities.