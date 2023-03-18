Vegan activist Tuesday Goti who trespassed on chicken farm says she’s prepared to go to jail

“Of course, the hardest thing about going to jail will be missing my daughter but she will grow up knowing her mammy fought for justice for all who are oppressed.”

Animal rights activists Tuesday Gotti Single mother-of-one Tuesday Gotti wearing a hoodie reading the words of Martin Luther King: 'One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws' during a protest at a pig farm

Animal rights activists which includes Tuesday Gotti(on left) pictured at a chicken farm raid. Gotti and her colleagues marched on a chicken farm to highlight the condition in which the chicken are kept.

Tuesday Gotti appeared at Craigavon court this morning(Thursday) fully expecting to go to Jail. Animal rights activist Gotti 35, a single mother of one was facing charges of trespass after a she and a number of colleagues raided a chicken farm and stayed there for 13 hours.

Hardcore animal rights activist Tuesday Goti avoided jail yet again last week despite being caught trespassing on yet another chicken farm!

And we can reveal, despite being caught red-handed by cops inside the farm, the remorseless campaigner actually broke back into the farm three nights later to film more of the farm’s animals.

She told the Sunday World she fully expects a knock on the door when they read this story as she is admitting going back to the farm on eight separate occasions to film the dairy herd – and she says the farmer hasn’t a clue she did it!

The 36-year-old, who once stole a few chickens from another farm and kept them in her bedroom, arrived at Craigavon Courthouse on Thursday fully expecting to go to jail as she refused to plead guilty to trespassing at Gartross Poutry Farm in July 2021.

This was despite her filming herself and other activists at the farm and posting the videos and images on social media – including images of the PSNI who turned up to arrest them.

Animal rights activist Tuesday Goti speaking outside court

“I was told if I didn’t plead guilty, I’d be going to jail this time for sure,” Tuesday told the Sunday World after leaving court last Thursday.

“I won't accept guilt because moral compassion is not a crime and I believe one day it won’t be.

“They told me even if I didn’t plead guilty to this one they were still offering me a caution so I took it because I expect the cops are going to be back at my door soon when the farmer finds out I went back and trespassed illegally on his dairy farm across the road!

“In fact we went back eight times and filmed the herd to build up a proper picture of what it’s like for the animals.

“I’m planning to release the video footage at the Irish Vegan Festival in April.”

Tuesday was one of seven animal activists who received a formal police caution over the illegal protest at the farm.

The seven had been charged with aggravated trespass intending to disrupt at Gartross Poultry Farm, Steps Road, Donaghcloney on 2 July 2021 and the particulars of the offence outlined that the defendants “trespassed on land in the open air, and in relation to a lawful activity involving chickens… you did something which was intended by you to have the effect of disrupting that activity.”

The seven are: Tuesday Sophie Goti (36), from Wesley Street in Lisburn; Naomi Finally (28), from Ballymena; Lesley Ann Armstrong (39), from Annagh Meadows in Portadown; Danny Donaldson (31) from Seagrove Parade in Belfast; Tiffany Donaldson (32), also Seagrove Parade; Bethany Lloyd (25), from Moneybrooke Road in Shropshire; Fiona Walsh (43), from Barleyfields in L/Derry.

Images posted on Tuesday’s social media platforms after the protest showed her sitting on her knees as police officers arrest her and the others while she posted an explanation of why she had entered the farm.

This is the second time that Goti and Finlay have faced criminal charges together while Goti admitted to the Sunday World she had been arrested on five farms in total.

And she says she’s fully prepared to got to prison to highlight her cause – even though she’d desperately miss her two-year-old daughter ARA who was named to signify Animal Rights Activist.

“Of course, the hardest thing about going to jail will be missing my daughter but she will grow up knowing her mammy fought for justice for all who are oppressed and that we can never let tyranny win over victims.

“I’ll be heartbroken for my little baby but I have to stand by my convictions and show her what is right, create a better world for her.”

Speaking after escaping with her caution Tuesday told us: “Gartross Farm are renowned for their use of birds and cows for profit. In my opinion their farming practices are abhorrent but not much more so than any animal agricultural facility which profits from the enslavement of non-human victims.

“We occupied this farm for no particular reason for every farm is the same. Every farm uses and abuses the most sentient and innocent of beings.

“This just happened to be one on our list of exposés to work through. And we are working through them, including exposing the violation of the female reproductive system of 'dairy cows' carried out by farmers.

“This action was professionally and compassionately carried out over 13 hours by our team of 15 activists.

“Our aim was simply to bring awareness to what actually goes on as opposed to what agriculture and the government portray.

“We had a transporter, vet and sanctuary on standby. This was a very well organised protest.

“No one was harmed by us. We have a moral obligation to disobey unjust laws, to protect the most vulnerable of our society.”

In 2021 Goti was handed a four-month prison sentence suspended for three years after she burgled a different chicken farm and took some of the birds home.

On 13 July 2021, just 11 days after these fresh charges, a farmer in Kells contacted police having been made aware of a video circulating on social media which showed a female entering an outbuilding and lifting three chickens.

“Police viewed the footage and identified a vehicle, a grey Mercedes, linked to it,” said a prosecuting lawyer, explaining that while the car was registered to Finlay, it had been Goti who had entered the hen house.

When cops arrived at Goti’s house, they found the chickens alive and well in her bedroom but despite the find she refused to answer police questions during interviews but later pleaded guilty to burglary.