UVF under fire for eulogising terror chief they once sentenced to death

Billy Wright was expelled from the terror group because of his refusal to back the then-fledgling peace process

Murdered LVF leader Billy ‘King Rat’ Wright is being lionised by banners in loyalist estates 26 years after his death in the Maze Prison

The UVF is under fire for eulogising the terror chief they once sentenced to death.

Mass killer Billy Wright was expelled from the terror group because of his refusal to back the then-fledgling peace process.

The hardline evangelical paramilitary boss formed sectarian killing machine the LVF and was an instrumental figure during the Orange Order’s stand-off at Drumcree.

Wright was a regular presence and was centrally involved in talks involving unionist political leaders aimed at negotiating a settlement that would allow Portadown Orangemen to walk the nationalist Garvaghy Road.

Despite being an outcast and placed under death threat by the UVF leadership, Wright retained significant support among loyalists in mid-Ulster opposed to the peace process.

The LVF leader was murdered at the Maze in December 1997, but his ghost has hovered over the UVF ever since and in recent months he has made a comeback.

Loyalist paramilitary members furious at the imposition of the Irish Sea border now believe what Wright said was true.

And that his warnings about turning their back on the Orange Order and predicting betrayal of the British government — plus the push for a united Ireland — have all been borne out.

Banners have appeared in a number of loyalist areas including the Ballykeel estate in Ballymena.

The sign features mass killer Wright against a Union flag backdrop and a quote from a speech he made to loyalist supporters in Portadown in 1996 at the height of the Drumcree protest.

It was the same year Wright’s LVF lured Catholic taxi driver Michael McGoldrick to his death.

Wright is quoted as saying: “I am living through the death of our nation, the destruction of our way of life. I am sick of ambiguity, I am sick of the government’s lies and deceit.

“I will not become part of a process that is designed to ease our people into a united Ireland.

“They shall demand concession after concession, their small inches will soon turn to yards, then yards to miles, and finally they shall have their way, your Britishness will become unrecognisable.”

UVF members now claim his words from beyond the grave prove how they were sold a pup and coaxed into backing the Good Friday Agreement with false promises.

Disquiet over the direction of the peace process and the imposition of a sea border saw the Progressive Unionist Party’s performance in recent local government elections plummet.

The party returned only one councillor — Russell Watton in Causeway Coast and Glens — with former leader and ex-MLA Billy Hutchinson losing his seat in Belfast.

Meanwhile the UVF terror group’s leadership, which has withdrawn its endorsement of the peace process, has come under fire from members.

“The men have been led up the garden path,” one veteran told us.

“We were pressed into voting for the GFA, and since then we’ve seen republicans get everything while our culture has been repeatedly attacked.”

He said the UVF leadership’s involvement in compromise deals which saw the Drumcree parade halted and subsequently the Twaddell Avenue stand-off in Belfast — where the terror group withdrew their support for the Orange Order and walked away — had opened members’ eyes.

“It is the height of hypocrisy, the message the UVF is now sending out is the very same message Billy Wright stated and made 27 years ago.

“Wright acolytes have added their opposition to the Irish Sea border to a speech the LVF chief made voicing his opposition to the UVF decision to walk away from the Drumcree protests.

“They see how principles have been discarded and they [UVF members] now identify, not with the UVF, but with the principles of Billy Wright.”

He said many loyalist band members were now reluctant to carry banners depicting UVF emblems.

It follows the appearance of Billy Wright posters across the Shankill in April.

The ‘Billy Was Right — No Irish Sea Border’ posters appeared in the loyalist heartland amid much discussion in UVF circles about the legacy of the man dubbed ‘King Rat’, and in particular his opposition to the peace process.

Wright was vehemently anti-peace process, which saw him oversee a bitter sectarian murder campaign for the UVF and then LVF.

Earlier this year paramilitary umbrella group the Loyalist Communities Council, which represents the UVF, Red Hand Commando and UDA, withdrew its support of the GFA, sparking fears of a civic disruption.

Things have stayed relatively calm but the appearance of anti-Protocol banners, Irish tricolours, and effigies of politicians such as Sinn Féin First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on 11th bonfires, is a signal that unrest is never far from the surface.

Speaking in April, former PUP leader Billy Hutchinson claimed the loyalist community had seen no reward for supporting the peace process.

Billy Wright joined the UVF in Portadown in 1975. After several years in prison he became a fundamentalist preacher, but by the mid-1980s he was back in the fold and by the early 1990s he assumed the role of Mid Ulster commander, taking over from mass killer Robin ‘The Jackal’ Jackson.

Police believed Wright was involved in at least 20 sectarian killings, but was never convicted of any.

In 1994, the UVF and other paramilitary groups had called ceasefires, something Wright argued against, stating it was a sell-out to Irish nationalists and republicans.

During the 1996 Drumcree crisis, Wright shared a platform with , but his unit continued to carry out sectarian attacks.

His refusal to honour the paramilitary ceasefires forced the hand of the UVF leadership and he was expelled from the organisation and ordered to leave the country.

He refused and formed the Loyalist Volunteer Force in defiance, bringing most of his old Mid Ulster UVF Brigade with him.

Under his leadership the LVF carried out a string of sectarian killings.

In January 1997, Wright was arrested for making death threats against a woman, and that March was convicted and sent to the Maze Prison.

While imprisoned, Wright continued to direct the LVF.

On December 27, 1997, Wright was assassinated by INLA prisoner Christopher ‘Crip’ McWilliams, along with two others.