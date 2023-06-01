UVF-linked ex soldier left red-faced by spelling mistake on terrorist flag

But embarrassing for Pounder and his loyalist pals, Newtownards is misspelt, not once, but twice.

A former soldier facing explosives and gun charges linked to the east Belfast UVF has been left “scundered” by an embarrassing flag farce spelling mistake.

Bryce Pounder was pictured posing with two other loyalists holding a flag supporting the terror group the Protestant Action Force (PAF).

On the flag are listed several areas, mostly in east Belfast but also included are Newtownards and Scotland.

But embarrassing for Pounder and his loyalist pals, Newtownards is misspelt, not once, but twice.

In the section marking both the Co Down town and the Newtownards Road, the flaggers spelt it ‘Newtonards’.

The image went viral this week and was shared widely across social media platforms including Twitter and WhatsApp.

It led to a fair number of jibes with one Twitter follower suggesting they’d have been better staying in “skool” than joining the “bwand”.

Ironically the PAF was used as a ‘flag of convenience’ for loyalist terror groups during the Troubles when carrying out murders which they didn’t want to admit to or hadn’t been sanctioned by leaders of the mainstream paramilitary gangs, most notably the UVF.

But we can reveal one of those holding the flag is ex-squaddie Bryce Pounder.

The 34-year-old is facing charges in Belfast of having explosives, a gun and silencer linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Sources in east Belfast say Pounder is “scundered” by the flag farce.

Bryce Pounder

“Pounder is completely scundered by the picture doing the rounds from a recent parade,” said a source.

“Everyone is taking the p**s out of them. They didn’t make the flag but they obviously didn’t pick up on the spelling mistake either.

“Even their mates in east Belfast are ripping them to shreds. You can’t get spell Newtownards wrong twice. Whoever commissioned the flags has got a some questions to answer.”

Pounder was among four men arrested during a series of raids on November 18, last year.

Three other men are also facing prosecution alongside Pounder after eight handguns and a number of pipe bombs were uncovered following a police operation targeting the east Belfast UVF.

Pounder told police menacing individuals had instructed him to keep the holdall due to a £1,800 drug debt.

It also emerged that he formerly served as a rifleman with a regiment based in Yorkshire.

Pounder faces charges of possessing explosives and a firearm with intent to endanger life though he is not accused of UVF membership or any paramilitary offences.

Pounder was granted bail just before Christmas after a hearing at the High Court in Belfast where Prosecution counsel Mark Farrell said: “This case involves a targeted operation against the activities of the East Belfast UVF.”

Police allegedly recovered a pipe bomb, handgun, silencer and assorted ammunition at Pounder’s apartment.

Some of the material was found in a school bag and a holdall under the bed, a previous court heard.

Two co-defendants, 51-year-old William Baker and his brother Robin Baker, 47, are also out on bail on similar charges over guns and pipe bombs seized from their Belvoir Street home.

Pounder was granted bail to live at an approved address outside the area where the seizures were made.

He was also ordered “to be excluded from east Belfast.”

At the time of their arrests and appearances before Belfast Magistrates’ Court it was reported the guns haul was to be used to take action against a rival drugs gang that had been muscling in on east Belfast UVF’s patch.

But it was claimed from sources within the terror group they were to be used in anti-protocol attacks.

When Pounder appeared in Belfast Magistrates Court last year charged with possessing the weapons, his rap sheet read they were to be used to “endanger life or property in the UK or Republic of Ireland”.

This could support the notion that they could have been for anti-protocol violence as loyalist paramilitaries had were threatening to target Irish government buildings on both sides of the border around that time.

Details of the major policing operation that led to the find were revealed in court, including how officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force unearthed the weapons after first raiding 49-year-old Noel Bambrick’s home at Connswater Grove.

Inside they discovered a Webley revolver loaded with six bullets, pipe-bomb components and UVF jumpers and flags.

Bambrick, who previously served with the Royal Irish Regiment (RIR), denied knowledge of the device and disputed that the weapon seized was a real firearm.

He said the jumpers were connected to an event to commemorate the contribution made to loyalism by the late PUP leader David Ervine.

Follow-up searches at Bryce Pounder’s apartment uncovered a pipe-bomb, handgun, silencer and assorted ammunition. Some of the material was found in a schoolbag and a holdall under the bed.

Another search at the home of the brothers uncovered more ammunition, pipe bombs and two smoke grenades.

Steven.moore@sundayworld.com