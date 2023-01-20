UVF ‘killer’ – who boasted he’d carried out 16 murders – dies in jail after suffering heart attack

The 50-year-old was rushed to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital last week after collapsing

Trevor Hayes told us he killed 16 people – and was proud of it

A UVF drug dealer who boasted he killed 16 people has died after falling ill in prison, we can reveal.

Ballymena thug Trevor Hayes was awaiting trial for dealing a raft of drugs charges including crack cocaine after cops raided his house in October 2021.

The 50-year-old was rushed to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital last week after collapsing.

We contacted the Northern Ireland Prison Service and asked them a number of questions about the death but they declined to comment.

But we can reveal Hayes, who had convictions of assault and burglary, had fallen ill some time ago in Maghaberry Prison and was rushed to hospital where he spent some time in intensive care.

Lawyers acting for Hayes secured bail for him so he could continue to be treated outside the prison and so when he passed away on January 6, he was technically no longer an inmate of the jail.

We understand the Prisoner Ombudsman for Northern Ireland is investigating the circumstances, as is usual practice.

Hayes once told this paper he had killed 16 people for the UVF including 12 IRA men and had begun his “killing spree” when he was just 13.

His wild claims were believed to be just those – wild claims – but he was a regular in prison and was jailed for three years in 2016 for harassing a former partner who he had already almost blinded by pouring bleach into her eyes.

He threatened to kill his ex and even warned her he’d burn her house down with her and her daughters inside.

His brother Adrian Hayes is an actual convicted killer. In fact he’s one of the most notorious women killers in Ireland.

He murdered Julie Tennant in an horrendous attack and he became known as the ‘Superglue Killer’ after he glued his young victim’s lips together to stifle her screams.

Trevor Hayes was buried in Broughshane on Tuesday.

Hayes was facing years behind bars after he was seemingly caught red-handed by police making the lethal drug crack cocaine in a saucepan in his house.

At a failed bail hearing last May it emerged that cops discovered a saucepan containing crack after infiltrating a suspected dealing operation in Ballymena.

The High Court heard how thousands of pounds worth of the drug was seized as part of an investigation into a gang.

Hayes, of Queen Street in the town, faced charges including being concerned in supply of Class A, B and C drugs.

At the May hearing Prosecution counsel Michael Wilson set out how the probe stretched back to a package containing up to £15,000 of suspected cannabis destined for an address in Ballymena being intercepted by Royal Mail at East Midlands Airport last March

A mobile phone subsequently seized from Hayes contained messages to and from customers about selling drugs, it was claimed.

He allegedly stated that “pure coke” is available on any day from 1pm and described himself as being “flat out”.

Hayes and two other men were said to be present when officers searched Hayes home on October 12, 2021.

“A saucepan was observed with suspected crack cocaine in it,” Mr Wilson said.

The pot had up to 300 deals with a potential street value of £6,000, counsel claimed.

Mobile phones, electronic devices, cash, ammonia, bicarbonate soda and peroxide were also seized, along with wraps of white powder discovered in a toilet bowl.

William Mo Courtney

During a follow-up raid at a co-accused’s home police recovered more suspected crack

cocaine, £18,000 in cash and a 9mm round of ammunition. Mr Wilson estimated that £30,000 worth of drugs have been seized in total.

Opposing bail, the prosecutor alleged that Hayes is part of a joint gang enterprise.

“This is a significant drugs operation which police have infiltrated,” he contended. Defence barrister Andrew Moriarty argued that his client is not suspected of heading up any illegal operation.

“Mr Hayes is not (alleged to be) high up the food chain, he’s an addict and at a low level,” he said.

In 2016 Trevor Hayes was jailed for three years for continuing to harass an ex-partner.

He was also given a 10-year restraining order, banning him from contacting his plagued victim who by then he had already thrown caustic cleaning liquid over her face leaving, her needing immediate hospital treatment.

Hayes continuously ignored restraining orders and his victim’s pleas to be left alone.

He turned up at her place of work and her home and harassed her with threatening telephone calls and messages.

During one 20-minute period, he rang her 40 times. One voicemail said: “If you don’t answer this I’m coming after you”, and another threatened to kill her unless she withdraw her police complaint, saying “he would snap her neck and burn her house down with her two daughters inside”.

In a previous interview with the Sunday World, Hayes claimed he was a UVF mass murderer, a one-man killing machine who the police did not want to arrest.

Hayes claimed he first killed for the UVF when he was just 13 and demanded MI5 release his file to prove he was a mass killer, responsible for the death of 12 IRA men, one Protestant, one Catholic, one Garda and one member of the travelling community.

He could not name one of his alleged ‘victims’. When questioned as to why he would claim to be guilty of murder, he claimed it was for the fame.

“I was a soldier of God, so I don’t see the killings as murder and I have no regrets, my only regret is breaking my mother’s heart.”