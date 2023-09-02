‘UVF enforcer’ facing blackmail charges was allegedly caught with drugs in prison

A police officer revealed that prison officers had allegedly retrieved a package containing suspected cocaine and pregabalin following a visit

An alleged “UVF enforcer” charged with blackmail apparently sanctioned by alleged UVF leader Stephen Matthews was caught with drugs while in prison, a court has heard.

During a failed bail application by James Lewis Reid at Newtownards Magistrates Court, a police officer revealed that prison officers had allegedly retrieved a package containing suspected cocaine and pregabalin following a visit.

The 41-year-old, from Brooklands Avenue in Dundonald, has been in custody since last November, accused of blackmail, membership of East Belfast UVF and attempted intimidation between October 16-19, and with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1, 2021 and October 19 last year.

His co-accused, 31-year-old Ross Barr, from Roslin Gardens in Belfast, faces a single charge of blackmail by demanding £7,000 from the alleged victim who, according to the police case, was told his son owed a drug debt of £7,000 and if it wasn’t paid, Reid threatened: “I will take his head off, I will put his f***ing lights out.” The court heard on Wednesday that the alleged victim had recorded the conversation with Reid during which “there were references to the UVF, Mackers, the Shankill and Ballybeen”.

Barr had allegedly used his Hyundai car to drive Reid and a third man to the complainant’s business premises where Reid apparently told the man that his son “owed money from drug dealing, he owed £5,000 and there was an additional £2,000 fine”.

“He said he was sent by Newtownards Road to collect the debt and he could check with the Shankill Road or with Mackers, referencing Stephen Matthews, the head of East Belfast UVF,” said a prosecuting lawyer, adding that when the complainant asked if his son was dealing for the UVF, he was told no, “he is free selling”.

“Mr Reid is known to the injured party, he knows him through Sunday World articles as a UVF enforcer,” claimed the lawyer, adding that following the face-to-face meeting, Reid was in contact with the alleged victim more than 30 times.

Reid allegedly told the complainant if the cash wasn’t paid, his business premises would be burned and he received multiple messages that “if the money wasn’t paid, everything he owned would be burnt”.

While Barr was the first to be charged and remanded into custody, Reid evaded cops for five weeks, and the court heard during that time police searched Reid’s mother’s house where they uncovered “a number of UVF memorabilia items” including flags and a chalice which had the word “volunteer” engraved into it.

Objecting to bail, the detective said police had fears that if freed, Reid would commit further offences, interfere with the witnesses or he would abscond.

“He has previous convictions, made a series of threats to the victim... and he has access to money” which would facilitate him evading the police again, claimed the cop.

Defence solicitor, Andrew Russell, told the court that Reid “does not accept that he committed offences while in custody and will be disputing that the property was found on his person”.

He highlighted that, coupled with delays in the PPS progressing the case, Reid had a proposed bail address well outside the area where the complainant lives and also that the 41-year-old had been granted multiple compassionate, temporary releases to allow him to visit his dementia-stricken father.

“This court and the High Court have entrusted him to honour bail and there has been nothing put forward that anything untoward has occurred,” Mr Russell said, adding that the risk of flight did not arise as Reid had “strong ties to this community”.

“There are concerns that the court will undoubtedly have but there are conditions that can be imposed to curb his behaviour on bail,” the solicitor said.

Refusing bail and remanding Reid back into custody, District Judge Jonathan Connolly adjourned the case to September 20.