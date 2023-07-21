Ulster holidaymaker blasts TUI saying alleged insect infested hotels ‘not fit for a dog’

Family placed in ‘sub-standard’ hotels when flight home from Greece was cancelled twice

The family's trip to Rhodes went well until their flight home was cancelled

There were stains on the mattress of the bed at the hotel

A Co Down family currently stranded on a Greek island has slammed travel firm TUI for sending them to “insect infested” hotels after their flight home was cancelled twice.

Keith Wilson, from Bangor, enjoyed an idyllic two week break with his wife and young son at a five star resort in Rhodes.

However, the trip turned into the holiday from hell when they arrived at the airport on Wednesday night to be told that there was a serious “technical issue” with their flight back to Belfast.

"The flight was cancelled in what appeared to be a knock-on effect of a cancellation in Ibiza,” Mr Wilson explained.

"We were due to get another flight at 1.30am this morning, but it was cancelled too.

"The customer service has been disgraceful and we have no idea when we are getting home.

"There is a flight showing on the board which departs at 7.30pm on Friday, but TUI won’t confirm it.”

The weary traveller has accused the company of sending stricken passengers to “substandard” accommodation.

"We were sent to a hotel at 5am this morning to be told by the owner that it has been closed for six months due to infestation,” Mr Wilson said.

"People in the foyer were shouting at us not to get off the coach which sped off quickly when we did.”

The disillusioned holidaymaker said it followed a “horrendous” ordeal the night before.

"Initially, on Wednesday night, they kept us in the departure lounge for hours,” Mr Wilson recalled.

"Then they sent us to a hotel infested with cockroaches and ants.

"There was broken glass on the floor of the room with insects and stains on the mattresses.

"Beside the swimming pool there was an open electric box with wires hanging out.

"No one objects to them using basic accommodation in a situation like this, but you wouldn’t send your dog these places.”

Mr Wilson said he, like many other passengers, has barely slept for more than 36 hours.

"They are currently telling us to leave the airport and enjoy ourselves, but we are exhausted,” he said.

"The communication has been very poor – it’s diabolical.

"The reps here on the ground are useless and we are being treated as an inconvenience.

"The airport is blaming TUI and TUI is blaming the airport for all the problems that arise.”

Mr Wilson described the situation as “chaotic” and said some of the children caught up in the disruption have medical issues which is causing concern.

"I’ve spoken to parents who have run out of essential medication they need for their kids,” he continued.

"The children haven’t had a proper meal in nearly two days because the vouchers they gave us can only be used in the bakery.

"We have no access to restaurants because we don’t have boarding passes to get through security.”

The loyal customer has vowed to never book another trip with TUI.

"We have jobs to get back to, and we left our dog with a pet minder and were due to collect him two days ago now,” Mr Wilson said.

"TUI says it is determined to get us home today, but they told us that yesterday and the day before.

"You wouldn’t wish this on your worst enemy.”

NI holidaymaker Keith shared pictures of the hotel

It comes after hundreds of TUI customers were left stranded in Ibiza for more than 24 hours due to a ‘technical issue’ with an aircraft on Wednesday.

The delay resulted in the crew exceeding the number of hours they are legally allowed to work.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, TUI has confirmed the departure of the new flight to Belfast is “estimated” to be 7.35pm local time on Friday.

“We know that this is not how anyone wants to end their holiday and would once again like to apologise for the inconvenience caused,” it said.

"All customers will be entitled to claim EU261 flight delay compensation.”

A spokesperson insisted the company understands the frustration of customers who were due to depart Rhodes on flight TOM1335 and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“The Sunwing operated aircraft was delayed due to a technical issue which meant the flight crew were over the legal working hour limit,” they added.

“Customers were then given a new departure time for July 20. Unfortunately, the technical issue needed further work so with the safety of our customers and crew in mind the difficult decision was made to extend the delay.

"All passengers were provided with overnight accommodation; however some chose to stay at the airport.

“Those who stayed at the airport were provided with vouchers for meals and refreshments. A gesture of goodwill has also been offered to all customers.”

The spokesperson said the firm is “sorry to hear that some guests were not satisfied with the accommodation provided” and promised to directly contact the Wilson family to investigate further.