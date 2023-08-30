UDA publicly honours housebreaker who left binman in wheelchair after brutal beating

McKeag was never a member of the loyalist group but a petty thief and housebreaker

A black polished granite plaque in ‘Black Jack’s honour now sits in small a memorial garden below a mural of McKeag’s infamous terror chief brother, Stevie ‘Top Gun’ McKeag

John ‘Black Jack’ McKeag who has been honoured with a new plaque under the mural to his brother Stevie ‘Top Gun’ on the Shankill

The UDA has publicly honoured a housebreaker who beat up a binman, leaving him in a wheelchair, the Sunday World can reveal.

A plaque has been unveiled in honour of petty thief and former UDA prisoner John ‘Black Jack’ McKeag (50) – a brother of the infamous UFF killer Stevie ‘Top Gun’ – who died last year of a heart attack.

But our investigations this week revealed that McKeag was NEVER a member of the loyalist terror group before he went to prison for the brutal assault of an innocent man.

His family begged the UDA leadership to protect him behind bars when he was jailed for battering the man after breaking into his house.

The black polished granite plaque in ‘Black Jack’s honour

A black polished granite plaque in Black Jack’s honour now sits in a small memorial garden below a mural of McKeag’s infamous terror chief brother Stevie.

And three imitation floral wreaths – claiming to be from the ‘Officers and members of C13’ – sit alongside the memorial at Denmark Street on the lower Shankill estate.

Adorned in UDA insignia, the plaque reads: “In proud and loving memory of Jackie McKeag from the Officers and Members of C-13 Shankill Road.”

McKeag was jailed in 1996 for a savage attack on a binman after McKeag broke into his west Belfast home on Twaddell Avenue a year earlier.

He beat his victim Ken Crozier (27) – a church-going Christian – so severely he is now confined to a wheelchair and he has difficulty speaking.

John ‘Black Jack’ McKeag’s funeral last year

McKeag’s burglar accomplice – who was jailed alongside him – served his time with other criminals in HMP Maghaberry. But it was only after a relative begged the UDA leadership to look after Jackie McKeag that the then 23 year-old was accepted as a loyalist prisoner in the Maze.

And yesterday, a veteran loyalist who attended last week’s plaque unveiling ceremony said: “This plaque is nothing short of shameful. Is this what the UDA in west Belfast is reduced to?

“I attended the ceremony because I wanted to see it for myself and I really couldn’t believe it. We publicly honoured a thief who beat up an innocent man.

“This is a total rewrite of history. This man was never a loyalist, he was a thug and everyone on the Shankill knows it,” he said.

Wreath left by UDA’s ‘officers & members’

He added: “Black Jack McKeag was jailed for putting a Protestant man in a wheelchair. And now the UDA has erected a plaque in his honour, pretending he was a loyalist hero.” Black Jack was laid to rest last August after a funeral with full UDA paramilitary trappings.

It is believed veteran loyalist racketeer William ‘Mo’ Courtney played a central role in planning the funeral and last week’s plaque unveiling.

Police estimate McKeag’s older brother Stevie – who died of a cocaine overdose more than 20 years ago – killed 12 Catholics during the Troubles, although UDA sources insist McKeag’s kill count was much higher.

The monument to his brother John at Hopewell Crescent has been given pride of place just below a huge wall mural image of his infamous brother.

While we were taking these pictures, we witnessed a constant string of visitors who were driven to the mural by taxi drivers who specialise in so-called ‘terror tours’.

“This is a UDA monument,” a cabby told three European visitors within our earshot. He added: “They are the people who defended the area against attack from the IRA.”

Stevie McKeag wasn’t actually known for defending the lower Shankill area where he lived.

But he was extremely well known for springing attacks on unarmed and innocent Catholics going about their business.

A black polished granite plaque in ‘Black Jack’s honour now sits in small a memorial garden below a mural of McKeag’s infamous terror chief brother, Stevie ‘Top Gun’ McKeag

On May 28, 1992, Stevie McKeag – a Military Commander in the UFF’s notorious ‘C Coy’ – walked into a chemist’s shop on Springfield Road, where he shot dead 26-year-old Philomena Hanna.

A mum of two girls, she was a popular figure in the area, where she delivered much-needed medicine to families on both sides of the peaceline.

And on November 14, 1992, McKeag led an attack on James Murray’s bookmakers shop on the Catholic Oldpark Road.

Brandishing a VZ assault rifle smuggled into Northern Ireland by Ian Paisley’s Ulster Resistance, McKeag opened fire killing three and wounding 13. His UFF accomplice also hurled a grenade into the panic-stricken customers.

One of his victims was 50-year-old Peter Orderly, an RAF veteran who had fought against the Nazis in World War II. The following year, McKeag was back in the killing business. He walked into Sean Hughes’ busy hairdressing salon on Donegall Road and shot him dead with his trademark assault rifle.

As he made his escape, he put his arm around a woman shopper and sang the Wizard of Oz song Follow the Yellow Brick Road.

Year on year, Stevie McKeag scooped the UFF’s ‘Top Gun’ Award at the annual UDA version of the Oscars.

Around this time, the UDA was awash with money, largely as a result of the huge increase in dealing in illegal drugs.

And during our investigations this week, it emerged the loyalist terror group paid McKeag and another UFF killer a wage of £4,000 per week.

But as Stevie McKeag’s cocaine dependency increased dramatically, the UFF cut his wages to £1,700 a week. And ‘Black Jack’ McKeag had the brass neck to complain to the UDA about the drop in his brother’s money.