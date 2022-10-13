UDA chief Mo Courtney hires new dealer to head-up his drugs operations

In recent months, Courtney’s cartel has suffered several major blows, with three of his most profitable dealers being arrested

The Sunday World can reveal Courtney has handed over the running of his lucrative drug trade to a dealer who proved himself to be his top seller.

The man, whose identity is known to Sunday World, was originally from ‘The Village’ area of south Belfast before he was put out by members of the UDA in the area.

He moved to a house on the Shankill Road and quickly ingratiated himself with Courtney, who saw his potential immediately.

The fact he had been expelled from the south of the city for drug dealing and falling out of grace with the wrong people was a bonus for money-grabbing Courtney.

In recent months, Courtney’s cartel has suffered several major blows, with three of his most profitable dealers being arrested by police.

Homes were raided by PSNI officers and in one bust an estimated £48,000 worth of drugs was seized, alongside a taser gun and large quantity of cigarettes.

One man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a prohibited weapon, possessing criminal property and handling stolen goods.

He has yet to face trial.

At the time, the PSNI said: “The arrest follows proactive searches at three locations in the Shankill area on June 9 which saw officers seize an estimated £48,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs. We also recovered a taser, an estimated 50,000 cigarettes, as well as a quantity of cash and a number of suspected counterfeit items, including football shirts”.

Mo Courtney

Recruiting the man, who is known by his nickname, came just at the right time for the under pressure UDA boss.

With three of his most trusted operators arrested and their movements being monitored by police, Courtney needed someone with experience to oversee the day-to-day running of his drug empire.

Courtney, whose own home was raided last year, is careful to keep his hands clean in relation to the drug dealing, relying on others to take their chances flogging his products on the streets of Belfast.

“This guy came along at the right time for Mo Courtney, after introducing himself and offering to sell for him he quickly became Mo’s biggest seller, making him much more that his other dealers were very quickly,” said one Shankill source.

“Once he had Mo’s attention he became the obvious choice to oversee things on the street, things Mo won’t touch in case he gets lifted. Mo has always said he would never go back to prison so he pays others to take the risks for him while he sits back and fills his pockets.

“He doesn’t care who sells for him, he doesn’t even want to know. Kids on bikes, he doesn’t give a f**k ,as long as the profits make their way to him and he can keep on living his cushy lifestyle,”. the source said.

Courtney, who served eight years for the manslaughter of Alan ‘Bucky’ McCullough was once a close cohort of Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair before he was exiled to Scotland.

Courtney remained in Belfast and quickly took control of the Lower Shankill ruling it with an iron fist. He regularly orders punishment beatings and in the past is known to have attacked women.

“How Courtney manages to keep on doing what he is doing without more police scrutiny is a mystery to most though some of us suspect we know the answer to that,” another UDA source said.