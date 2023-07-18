UDA chief Gary Fisher rushed to hospital after collapsing at home

Sources say Fisher is currently in hospital in the Intensive Care Unit.

UDA crime boss Gary Fisher is in intensive care after being rushed to hospital in an ambulance, a source has claimed.

Fisher was admitted on Friday after he collapsed at the weekend and an ambulance was called to his home in Greenisland.

It is understood he had been away on holiday over the 12th break but fell ill when he came home.

Sources close to South East Antrim UDA claim Fisher has become more reclusive and in recent months has relinquished control of the terror group.

Fisher once held an iron grip on the group but his authority has been undermined in recent times.

But his collapse this weekend will stun SEA loyalists.

According to sources, there are fears this could now lead to instability in SEA.

Sources have told the Sunday World, Fisher was enjoying a weekend away and became unwell when he returned to his home in Greenisland.

It comes at a time when SEA is in a state of flux, Fisher’s command has come under question.

SEA is currently controlled by a three man committee with Fisher a leader in name only.

Fisher has come under increasing pressure in recent months as the Paramilitary Crime Trask Force has squeezed their operations.

SEA UDA has historically been one of the most prolific crime gangs in the north.

When Fisher took over from murdered SEA Chief John Grugg Gregg he was viewed as surprise choice but he has turned the crime gang into one of the most effective in the country.

