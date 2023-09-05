Two men taken to hospital after being shot in Divis area of west Belfast
Police attended the incident at an alleyway in Roumania Rise at around 10:30pm.
Two men have been shot in the legs in the Divis area of west Belfast.
A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10:30pm, it was reported that two men had been shot, both once to their leg. They have been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries.”
A police helicopter and dog unit were also dispatched to the scene, with forensic officers working at the scene into the early hours.