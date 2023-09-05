Two men taken to hospital after being shot in Divis area of west Belfast

Police attended the incident at an alleyway in Roumania Rise at around 10:30pm.

Police at the scene of the incident in west Belfast (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Two men have been shot in the legs in the Divis area of west Belfast.

Police attended the incident at an alleyway in Roumania Rise at around 10:30pm.

Two men shot in legs during west Belfast shooting incident

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10:30pm, it was reported that two men had been shot, both once to their leg. They have been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries.”

A police helicopter and dog unit were also dispatched to the scene, with forensic officers working at the scene into the early hours.