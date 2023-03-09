Two men drive to hospital in smashed up car after attack in belfast

Smashed Audi, which it is understood the victims drove to the Royal Valley Hospital to self-attend A&E. Photo: Kevin Scott

Two men who made their way to the Royal Victoria Hospital in a smashed up car were attacked by masked men armed with hammers.

The victims were approached by the gang of up to six men while parked in an Audi car on Conway Street in Belfast at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

They arrived at hospital almost 30 minutes later which is when police were alerted.

“The victims reported that at approximately 3.30pm they were in a parked vehicle in the area when they were approached by approximately 5/6 masked men,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The men who are believed to have been armed with hammers, subsequently attacked the pair.

"The two men made their way to hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1327 of 08/03/23.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”