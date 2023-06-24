Two men arrested in Belfast after dramatic chase involving stolen BMW

Police dogs and a helicopter were deployed in a chase to stop the thieves

Police from the Auto Crime Team and interceptors make an arrest after stopping a stolen car at Dunmurry Lane in Belfast on June 23rd 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Detectives investigating the burglary of two homes in south Belfast have made two arrests.

Police dogs and a helicopter were deployed in a chase to stop two car thieves in west Belfast this morning.

Police said the first reported burglary was in the Myrtlefield Park area around 4.40am. A number of items were stolen from inside the property.

It is believed the intruders then tried a number of handles of properties and also cars parked in the wider Malone area.

Then just before 6am, another householder reports a burglary at her home in the Malone Meadows area.

Again, a number of items are believed to have been stolen including the keys to a grey BMW 218.

The burglars then made off in this vehicle. Travelling at speed towards the M1, the vehicle struck a car near the Saintfield Road roundabout. No injuries were reported.

A second hit-and-run collision was reported at 8am outside Woodside Drive in Dunmurry when the driver reversed into a stationary vehicle, pushing the Skoda into a fence, causing damage.

The two occupants of the vehicle were stopped by police in the Dunmurry Lane and Kingsway junction some minutes later. They proceeded to ram a police vehicle causing minor damage to the front.

The two men – age 18 and 19 – were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and motoring offences. They remain in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “This was good police work in terms of making these key arrests swiftly.

"Our teams involved in making these arrests include the Auto Crime Team, Interceptors, Air Support Unit, Local Policing Team, Dog Section and Criminal Investigation Department.”

Detective Sergeant Kennedy continued: "We want to take this opportunity to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity because it could prove vital to our investigations. We would also urge residents to check on their neighbours.

"You can take a number of practical steps to secure your home and family. Never leave doors unlocked and do not to leave keys in an unsafe place (such as under doormats or flower pots), check who is at your door before opening and remember not to leave cash or valuable items on display.

"If you need any further advice or information, please contact us on 101 where you can speak to your local crime prevention officer."

Police enquiries are ongoing, and they would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have been in the areas at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 278 23/06/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/