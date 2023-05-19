Two arrests in probe into attempted murder of PSNI’s John Caldwell
The senior officer was shot multiple times in front of his young son and other children in Omagh on February 22, 2023.
Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.
Two suspects were detained on Friday morning.
“A 28-year-old man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a house in the Omagh area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
“Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man was also arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property in the Dungannon area.
“Both men have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, and remain in custody at this time.”
A total of 17 arrests have now been made in connection with the ongoing investigation which is focused on the New IRA.
