Tragic girl (13) who died after being hit by car in Co Fermanagh was one club’s ‘brightest lights’

Caitlin passed away two days later after losing her fight for life on Thursday

This is the teenage girl who tragically died after being hit by a car this week – described by her GAA club as, “one of their brightest lights”.

Caitlin Hogg was struck a few moments after she’d got off her school bus in Kinawley Co Fermanagh on Tuesday afternoon.

She passed away two days later after losing her fight for life on Thursday.

Police said the accident, involving a grey car, happened at around 4.30pm on Tuesday after the 13-year-old disembarked a school bus.

Caitlin’s GAA club, Kinawley (Cill Náile CLG), said she was “one of their brightest lights” and “finest young players”.

It added: “Caitlin played on the U13, U14 and U15 teams this year and further was an enrolee on the club’s young volunteers program, in which she willingly helped out around the clubrooms with refreshments and the distribution of programmes and lottos on match days.

“Caitlin was a lovely girl. She was of such a gentle and unassuming character, leaving wonderful impressions with everyone she came into contact with on the field and around the club.

“She was one of our brightest lights, and we in the club and the wider community are devastated beyond words at the loss of our little angel.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Caitlin’s parents, Bob and Rosemary, to her siblings, Conor, Ronan and Cara, to her grandparents, John and Eileen, and to the wider families.”

A funeral notice for Caitlin said her body would be returned to her home yesterday, with her wake to be “strictly walkthrough only”.

It added: “Parking will be provided at Kinawley GFC grounds on the Moher Road. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass in St Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in new cemetery. Additional seating in Kinawley Community Centre where Mass will be broadcast.”

The notice said Caitlin was the “adored daughter of Bob and Rosemary, special big sister of Conor, Ronan and Cara, and loving granddaughter of Robert and the late Sarah Hogg (RIP), John Patrick and Eileen Breen”.

On Thursday afternoon a PSNI spokesperson confirmed the terrible news saying: “Police can confirm that Caitlin Hogg, aged 13, has sadly died in hospital following a road traffic collision on the Moher Road in Kinawley on Tuesday, 6th December.

“The collision, involving a grey car, occurred at around 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon after Caitlin disembarked a school bus. The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene.”

And they have asked for anyone with information of footage from dashcams of the incident to come forward to police.

Meanwhile a DUP MLA has revealed she has spoken with education chiefs to highlight pupil safety when travelling to and from school.

Fermanagh and south Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said her thoughts were with the teenager’s family and friends.

Mrs Erskine added: “It is every parent’s worst nightmare.

“We must ensure no family has to endure such pain as previous families have gone through in this constituency in the past.”