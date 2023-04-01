Toilet pervert avoids jail after saying ‘sorry’ to woman he secretly filmed using the loo TWICE

‘Gilmore has finally apologised to the woman publicly despite spending months posting on social media that he was completely innocent’

Toilet pervert Mark Gilmore ‘ducked’ going to jail after finally saying ‘sorry’ publicly to the woman he secretly filmed using the loo TWICE.

The sneaky creep – exposed by the Sunday World recently – had also told cops he was “living out a porn fantasy” when he sexually assaulted the same woman.

But a judge at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court decided not to send the seedy voyeur to prison – after Gilmore made a public apology to his victim.

Sentencing the 47-year-old District Judge Nigel Broderick told the perv while he deserved to go to jail, “it is not without considerable hesitation” that instead, he was imposing a combination order of probation and community service.

He was also told he must sign the sex offenders’ register for the next five years.

A source close to the case told the Sunday World: “Gilmore has finally apologised to the woman publicly despite spending months posting on social media that he was completely innocent.

“He apologised to her hours after he hid his camera phone amongst clothes on a seat in his bathroom but publicly, he kept denying it.

“Now he has said sorry in a court, in front of everyone. I know that will mean a lot to the victim because she has had to put up with people trying to defend him.”

As revealed here last December Gilmore, of Princes Street in the town, had confessed at the last minute to two counts of voyeurism by recording a female doing a private act and one of sexually assaulting the same victim on dates between 1 June 2020 and 4 December 2021.

But when we called at his door shortly after he pleaded guilty he incredibly continued to deny he had done anything wrong.

In fact he concocted a story so ludicrous it deserved to be flushed straight down the toilet!

Gilmore even claimed he’d been told to plead guilty by his defence lawyer who he says told him to do so because Gilmore’s version of events was “so unbelievable”.

In one of the voyeurism incidents Gilmore claimed to this paper he had been filming his toilet because it was broken, and he wanted to get it fixed.

He claimed the woman called at his house and asked to use his bathroom, but he forgot that the phone was still running on video mode.

He brazenly told us in December, “The first video I don’t even remember taking but I must have done but the second one I was taking a video of my toilet because it was broken and I had people coming to stay with me and I needed to get it fixed.

“(Name of woman removed) called in the middle of me filming it and then asked to use the toilet and the phone was still going. She took my phone and ran out the house.

“I’m completely harmless, I’m no danger to anyone and now I’m going to be splashed all over the papers. I don’t deserve to be vilified for this. It’s been blown way out of proportion I can’t believe it’s ended up in the courts.

“I was hoping to keep it out of the papers because I have three kids.”

But when we were told about a series of disgusting and grovelling texts which Gilmore sent the woman in the hours after he was caught out – it was clear he deliberately tried to film her private parts, not once, but twice.

A source told us: “He had the phone hidden in some clothes on a chair in his bathroom and when his victim found it she confiscated it with the intention of alerting the police.

“Gilmore sent her desperate messages apologising and admitted he had been trying to film her private parts.

“In fact he told her he just ‘wanted to see her like that’ and that he wanted to ‘have a piece’ of her.”

In court on Thursday, a prosecuting lawyer disclosed how the offences came to light when the unsuspecting victim was out and about and “called ahead” to see if she could use Gilmore’s loo.

When she did so however, she spotted that Gilmore had stashed a camera in a pile of clothes to record her going to the toilet.

Snatching the phone and running screaming from the property, she later contacted Gilmore to demand his passcode so that she could delete the video herself but he offered to delete it “in her presence.”

The lawyer said that eventually, he did hand over his passcode but when he did and the victim unlocked his phone to delete the offending material, she discovered a second video, also taken of her using the toilet.

She reported to police how the videos had captured her taking her trousers down, going to the toilet and that her private parts were visible.

The victim also reported how Gilmore had felt her bum and “tried to kiss” her each time she saw him.

Defence counsel Stephen Law submitted that Gilmore has already paid a heavy price for his offending in that he was sacked from his taxi dispatching job and he has also lost contact with his young daughter.

“There’s been considerable media interest both on social media and written form and that of itself has made him something of a pariah in the community,” said the barrister, adding that because of his “outrageous and disgraceful behaviour, he has lost everything.”

Although he conceded that “the custody threshold has been passed,” Mr Law urged DJ Broderick not to send Gilmore straight to jail, suggesting that everyone might benefit from an ECO which would supervise the defendant and also allow him t out something back into the community.

Describing the offences as “extremely serious,” the judge said it was quite clear from the various reports that the victim “still experiences emotional trauma and is likely to continue to do so, given the invasive and very distasteful nature of the offending.”

Imposing the combination order, DJ Broderick said while a jail sentence “would be a clear punishment, it would not give you any support” so it was for that reason he was persuaded not to jail him.

In addition to the combination order, the judge imposed a five year Sexual Offences Prevention Order and told Gilmore he must sign the police sex offenders register for five years.

As part of the SOPO, Gilmore must register and seek permission for any internet capable device that he has, make fun verifiable disclosure of his convictions to any new partner and is barred from having any device that can take or store photos or videos.