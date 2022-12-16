Toilet perv who confessed to filming woman in toilet claims he’s ‘harmless’

When confronted by the Sunday World, Gilmore said he wasn’t a “bad person” and “didn’t deserve to be vilified in the papers”

This is the pervert convicted of sexually assaulting a woman and secretly filming her going to the toilet.

But Mark Robert Gilmore told the Sunday World he was “harmless” and that he couldn’t believe he’d been taken to court.

The Ballymena father of three had been facing five counts of sexual assault and two of voyeurism.

Gilmore, who celebrates his 47th birthday next week, was due to go on trial at the town’s Magistrates Court last week but instead, following an application from experienced defence counsel Stephen Law, he changed his plea.

Gilmore confessed to two counts of voyeurism by recording a female doing a private act and one of sexually assaulting the same victim on dates between June 1, 2020 and December 4 last year.

Mark Robert Gilmore speaks to the Sunday World from his Ballymena Home Pic Pacemaker

While none of the facts surrounding the charges was opened in court, Mr Law revealed “there is an agreed basis of plea” and applied for sentencing to be adjourned to allow time for the probation board to compile a pre-sentence report.

When confronted by the Sunday World, Gilmore said he wasn’t a “bad person” and “didn’t deserve to be vilified in the papers”.

He even claimed he was completely innocent and had been left with no choice but to plead guilty.

“My barrister told me if I didn’t plead guilty it could end up being a lot worse because my story was so unbelievable,” he explained to us.

In one of the voyeurism incidents, Gilmore claims he had been filming his toilet because it was broken and he wanted to get it fixed and when a woman called at his house and asked to use his bathroom he forgot that the phone was still running on video mode.

“The first video I don’t even remember taking but I must have done but the second one I was taking a video of my toilet because it was broken and I had people coming to stay with me and I needed to get it fixed.

“(The victim) called in the middle of me filming it and then asked to use the toilet and the phone was still going. She took my phone and ran out the house.

“I don’t agree with the sexual assault charge. There had been 20 incidents which were brought down to just five.

“I’m completely harmless, I’m no danger to anyone and now I’m going to be splashed all over the papers. I don’t deserve to be vilified for this. It’s been blown way out of proportion I can’t believe it’s ended up in the courts.

“I was hoping to keep it out of the papers because I have three kids.”

Gilmore, from Princes Street, was ordered to sign the sex offenders register and although granted bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered him back to court on February 2.