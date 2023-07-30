Three people taken to hospital after Co Fermanagh crash involving mini-bus and van

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for information after three people were taken to hospital following a crash outside Enniskillen on Saturday.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Inspector Irvine said: "It was reported just before 12.45pm that a collision had occurred between a mini-bus and a van in the Derrygonnelly Road area.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from other emergency services and three people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

"The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.