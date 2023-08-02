This is the man accused of killing housemate whose dismembered body was found in reservoir

Stephen Eugene McCourt is pictured here for the first time since he was charged with the murder of his 47-year-old housemate last October

Stephen McCourt has been in custody for eight months

This is the man accused of murdering Cookstown man Damien Heagney, whose dismembered body was recovered from a reservoir last September.

Stephen Eugene McCourt is pictured here for the first time since he was charged with the murder of his 47-year-old housemate last October.

The 39-year-old, who a court was told last week has a history of violence, has been in custody since he was charged eight months ago.

At a failed bail hearing last Wednesday it emerged that McCourt had allegedly told a witness he “would like to chop Damien Heagney up and throw him in the river”.

A detective, opposing bail, told Dungannon Magistrates Court a witness reported seeing a carpet being removed from McCourt’s flat with a dark stain and he’d told her he had “beaten someone in his flat and killed them”.

However, his barrister Blaine Nugent told the court the police case is “wholly circumstantial”.

Damien Heagney

The body of Damien Heagney was discovered in a reservoir in Cappagh, Co Tyrone, in August 2022 after he was reported missing in July, having been last seen the previous December.

McCourt, of McGartland Terrace, Dromore, Co Tyrone, is charged with murdering Heagney on a date between December 31, 2021 and January 6, 2022.

The detective explained police received a report from Dalriada Urgent Care to say Heagney had not collected his medication in person since December 7, 2021, but that it had instead been collected by another person until May 2022.

Initially police treated Heagney as a high-risk missing person, issuing an appeal for assistance to locate him.

Proof of Life inquiries commenced which showed no bank or phone activity since December 31, 2021 and the matter became a murder investigation.

The last ATM transaction occurred in Cookstown on December 30, 2021 and the following day Heagney’s BMW was spotted travelling toward Omagh.

His vehicle broke down and a car-recovery operator was said to have brought him to McCourt’s home.

On January 7, 2022 it is alleged that McCourt’s phone detached from the network for a time and the court heard Heagney’s car was moved to Kesh, Co Fermanagh.

This was said to have been done by a car recovery operator booked by McCourt and shortly afterwards his van was spotted in Irvinestown heading towards Dromore, police said.

The court heard his phone then reattached to the network and called Heagney’s phone and the following day McCourt’s van was seen in the Pomeroy area and was later left at Cappagh Reservoir for a time.

When McCourt’s flat was forensically examined, blood swabs were recovered which matched Heagney, the court was told.

He was arrested and during interview provided a pre-prepared statement which read: “I deny murdering Damien Heagney. He would have been in my property on different occasions from September 2021 and early January 2022. I was in Turkey and Scotland for approximately seven weeks in the later part of 2021 and Damien Heagney would have had access to and lived in my flat. Due to my lifestyle activities, I am not always in control of my vehicles and other people use them.

“Due to Damien Heagney’s lifestyle and association with certain groups I did not want his vehicle at my address long-term, hence my actions to have it removed.”

Damien Heagney’s remains were found after a reservoir search

Opposing bail, the detective said: “Police firmly believe we can link the defendant to this murder. He has a record for significant violence, and we believe him to be a real risk to the community.

“He went to great lengths to conceal and prevent the victim’s remains being found including the callous and inhumane manner his body was discarded. This was done to cover his crime and gave no regard for the victim’s right to be buried in a dignified manner and demonstrates how far he is prepared to evade justice.”

Defence barrister Blaine Nugent accepted it was a difficult bail application as McCourt currently has no address for release and is not in a position to put forward a cash surety.

He added: “This is a circumstantial case which is going to take a significant time to prepare for trial. In a few months we will be a year down the line so we are getting to the stage where delay becomes a factor. My client is willing to abide by the most stringent bail conditions and while it’s a balancing exercise it may just tip in favour of release.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It is clear this is a circumstantial case which has to be treated with all the caution required. There’s also a partial alibi of being outside the jurisdiction and a call to the deceased’s phone.”

There was an appeal last year for information about Damien’s three-year-old Rottweiler cross-breed Tyson, who is missing.