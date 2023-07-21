This is the ‘fake soldier’ who marched on Twelfth in ex-servicemen’s lodge

We recently revealed how pensioner Terry Robinson had been booted out a prestigious army organisation after it emerged he had never served in the forces.

A found-out fake soldier marched on the 12th of July as a member of an ex-Servicemen’s Orange Lodge, the Sunday World has learned.

And when we confronted him about why he wore military medals while placing a wreath at his local War Memorial, Robinson told us: “I’d like to apologise from the bottom of my heart and I’ll never do it again.”

But as this picture clearly shows, the sham squaddie was back marching again this week – when he paraded through his home town seemingly dressed as an Orange ex-Serviceman.

Brass-necked Robinson passed along Limavady’s Main Street on the 12th morning with collarette showing the insignia of the Roe Valley ex-Servicemen’s LOL 997 – despite never having fired a shot.

He was last-in-line as the group made its way to the Cenotaph where a wreath was placed in honour of Orangemen who lost their lives in both world wars.

At Robinson’s bungalow home yesterday, we left a note asking him to contact us with an explanation, but he failed to respond.

Six weeks ago, we revealed how the father of two had appeared at a Remembrance Sunday ceremony, wearing four miniature medals on his chest.

He also wore a Glengarry bonnet on his head and a navy blue blazer with an embroidered Royal Artillery badge on the breast pocket.

Robinson told us he had found the medals in the roof space of his home. But he also admitted he hadn’t won them. “I don’t really know why I did it. You see, I had Covid and I think it affected me, ” he said.