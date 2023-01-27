The Hooded Men just want an apology before they die, says survivor

Joe Clarke, who’s now terminally ill, says all they want to hear is sorry. “An apology is everything,” he says.

The Hooded Men fear the government will wait for them to die rather than apologise, says survivor Joe Clarke.

But he hopes a new documentary about their torture at the hands of the Army and RUC Special Branch will prompt a rethink of their treatment.

The 14 men were used as guinea pigs for torture methods known as the five techniques in 1971 during internment, when they were among nearly 2,000 people held without trial.

The men were hooded, forced to stand in stress positions, beaten, deprived of food and water, and deprived of sleep. Joe was just 19 when he was hooded and pushed out of a helicopter at the start of a week of torture at the hands of Special Branch and the Army.

The impact of the men’s mistreatment stretched far beyond Northern Ireland when US President George Bush used a European court ruling that their treatment didn’t amount to torture to open the Guantanamo Bay and Abu Ghraib prisons following 9/11.

In December 2021 the Supreme Court ruled their treatment was torture, but the finding has been ignored by the government.

Joe, who’s now terminally ill, says all they want to hear is sorry. “An apology is everything,” he says.

“We want them to admit that what was done to us was torture and it’s absolutely been proven it was torture so why have they not come back to us with some sort of answer to the court’s finding.

“It’s looking very like they are waiting for us to die off.”

Joe, a father of five, says it took years for him to talk about his treatment.

He was a mechanic living in Beechmount when he was lifted by the Army on August 9, 1971. Among those held with him on Special Branch intelligence that they were involved in the IRA were an 87-year-old man and a blind man.

“The intelligence from Special Branch wasn’t very good. They were trying to bring people in for internment who were dead,” says Joe.

Within days he was in Ballykelly military base in rooms prepared for torture. Government documents showed the decision had been approved at ministerial level and the Chief Constable had travelled to Downing Street to get an assurance from then Prime Minister Ted Heath that none of his officers would be prosecuted.

Joe Clarke aged 19

“We were hooded and taken by helicopter. The soldier said to me, ‘you’ve seen the photos of the Vietnamese getting thrown out of helicopters,’ and pushed me out. I didn’t know we were only a few feet off the ground.

“They made me stand against the wall and as soon as you moved your hands, they started beating you. If you moved your feet, they kicked you.

“They admitted to me I spent 43 and a half hours like that. If you collapsed, you’d wake up in an interrogation room with this white light in your face with two Branch men questioning you and two guards behind you, or in an empty room handcuffed to a radiator.

“If you wanted to go to the toilet you went in your boiler suit.”

The men were subjected to white noise in an area referred to as the ‘music room’ and given minimum food and water.

“I think I got water three or four times,” says Joe.

“I was only 19 and I was very fit, but I lost 16lbs in that week.”

The 70-year-old believes the ‘five techniques’ would have become standard interrogation procedure but one of the men smuggled a letter from the Crumlin Road hospital wing which made its way to Cardinal Conway who spoke to Ted Heath, and the torture was stopped.

After seven days in Ballykelly he was taken to Crumlin Road and spent most of the next four years as an internee.

The Hooded Men, Joe Clarke, Walk On Air Films — © BBC/ Walk On Air Films

Joe, who won more than £10 million on the lottery in 2013, says when he left prison there was no help to come to terms with his experience and for years he suffered nightmares.

Of the 14 men who were tortured none was ever charged or convicted of any offence relating to their internment. They were awarded compensation of £12,500 in 1974.

He says he’s not surprised that Army and government figures who take part in the documentary still believe their violent interrogation was justified, including General Sir Mike Jackson.

But Joe admits he was surprised to hear former head of Special Branch Raymond White saying he’d have no objection to an apology.

The former policeman tells the programme: “Nobody is saying everything we did in the past was correct and above board. If mistakes were made or people were wrongly treated, I have no problem with saying an apology for what happened is right and proper.”

