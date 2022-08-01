Teenager who died in two-vehicle crash near Omagh, Co Tyrone named
The man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone on Sunday night has been named as 18-year-old Dylan McGahan.
It’s understood the young man was from the Omagh area.
Police confirmed the incident involving a red Kia Picanto and a black Mini One took place on the Barony Road, Mountfield around 11.15pm.
The deceased was the driver of the Kia.
A male passenger in the Kia and a woman who was driving the Mini were taken to hospital.
The man who died in a collision near Omagh on Sunday night has been named. pic.twitter.com/1ey0GEWDA1— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) August 1, 2022
While their injuries are described as “serious,” they are not thought to be life-threatening.
Investigating officers have asked any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to call 101, quoting reference 2108 of July 31.
Information can also be provided using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.
