Teenager who died in two-vehicle crash near Omagh, Co Tyrone named

The man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone on Sunday night has been named as 18-year-old Dylan McGahan.

It’s understood the young man was from the Omagh area.

Police confirmed the incident involving a red Kia Picanto and a black Mini One took place on the Barony Road, Mountfield around 11.15pm.

The deceased was the driver of the Kia.

A male passenger in the Kia and a woman who was driving the Mini were taken to hospital.

While their injuries are described as “serious,” they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Investigating officers have asked any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to call 101, quoting reference 2108 of July 31.

Information can also be provided using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.