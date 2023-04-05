Serious assault | 

Teenager brought to hospital for treatment after receiving stab wound to face

Kurtis ReidBelfast Telegraph

A teenager has been left with a stab wound to his face following a report of a serious assault in south Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Fitzroy Avenue area on Tuesday evening, after police receiving a report that a 19-year old man was located at the University Avenue with a stab wound injury to his face.

It’s believed he was assaulted by a male in the Fitzroy Avenue area at around 7:10pm. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI are now appealing for information with the suspect described as being aged in his early 20s, wearing a black jacket, having short dark curly hair and a beard.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1839 04/04/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”


