Teenager brought to hospital for treatment after receiving stab wound to face
A teenager has been left with a stab wound to his face following a report of a serious assault in south Belfast.
The incident occurred in the Fitzroy Avenue area on Tuesday evening, after police receiving a report that a 19-year old man was located at the University Avenue with a stab wound injury to his face.
It’s believed he was assaulted by a male in the Fitzroy Avenue area at around 7:10pm. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.
The PSNI are now appealing for information with the suspect described as being aged in his early 20s, wearing a black jacket, having short dark curly hair and a beard.
A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1839 04/04/23.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Sligo mobster Barry Young’s retirement plans ‘seriously disrupted’ as properties targeted
Apology | Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry apologises to Leo Varadker over eviction-ban comments
Fire death | Convicted killer and sex offender (57) dies in Cork house blaze
'Not Wanted' | Harry Potter fans blast new planned reboot TV series as JK Rowling in talks with studios
Unap-Pee-ling | Kerry Katona says she’s had ‘worse things’ in her mouth after drinking her own urine
Inquiries | Post-mortem due to take place on body of woman found dead in Castleknock
fatal assault | Gardaí investigating violent death of young woman in Limerick search for man with bandaged hand
Con-crete Nixers | Irish tarmac scammers ripped up driveways before homeowners agreed to have work done
Serious assault | Teenager brought to hospital for treatment after receiving stab wound to face
House Blaze | Man quizzed in connection with a suspected arson which extensively damaged two period homes