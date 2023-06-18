Teen arrested after stolen scrambler hits car and narrowly misses man and small child in Belfast
A police helicopter was deployed to the area.
A teen has been arrested in west Belfast after a stolen scrambler collided with a car and nearly hit a man carrying his young child.
It is understood the stolen scrambler bike collided with a parked car in the Colin area.
A police spokesperson said: “At around 5.40pm on Saturday evening, 17 June, police responded to reports of scramblers being driven erratically in the Stewartstown Road area.
"A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences after nearly colliding with a man who was carrying his young child.
"He was interviewed by police and subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.”
Inspector Hamilton said: “Whilst dealing with this incident officers came under attack from a crowd of young people throwing stones and bottles and the window of a police vehicle was smashed. I would appeal to parents and those in the community to use their influence to prevent any repeat of this behaviour.”
