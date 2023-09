Road Closed | Suspicious object discovered at playing fields used by East Belfast GAA club

Diversions are in place and road users have been advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.

Emma Montgomery Today at 09:30







Police have closed Church Road in Castlereagh after the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields used by East Belfast GAA.