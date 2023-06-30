Suspect in shooting of PSNI officer John Caldwell was released from jail days before attack

Mr Caldwell was attacked as he was putting away footballs after coaching a kids’ soccer team in Omagh four months ago.

One of the suspects charged with the attempted murder of PSNI officer John Caldwell was released from prison just days before he allegedly carried out the attack.

We can reveal Matthew McLean was jailed for four months for assault just a couple of weeks before the gun attack.

McLean had assaulted two men who turned up at his car yard in the Gortnagarn area of Omagh to complain about a car they had bought from his brother Robert, who is also accused of the Caldwell attack.

The 33-year-old — who we revealed two weeks ago is wanted for a £12 million cocaine haul in Belgium — was convicted at the beginning of February of two counts of common assault.

That’s just a number of days before prosecutors say he was involved in the New IRA plot to gun down the experienced PSNI officer.

He was remanded into custody despite immediately launching an appeal at Omagh Magistrates Court.

The Sunday World understands he was eventually released on bail around a week later — just days before DCI Caldwell was shot.

Matthew McLean is one of seven people, including his brother Robert and 72-year-old father Ivor, who were remanded in custody last month after they were charged with attempted murder over the February 22 attack.

He’s also one of four men, traditionally from the Protestant community, charged with the attempted murder which the PSNI maintain was a joint effort between dissident republicans and a criminal gang.

Mr Caldwell was attacked as he was putting away footballs after coaching a kids’ soccer team in Omagh four months ago.

Two gunmen allegedly from the New IRA fired a number of shots at him in front of his young son. After spending almost three months in hospital, DCI Caldwell was released but has not yet returned to work.

This week it emerged at Omagh County Court that Matthew McLean lost his appeal against his convictions for two assault charges.

We can reveal that McLean, from Glenpark Road, Omagh, attacked two men who turned up at his house last year.

McLean runs a car repairs business on the premises, but the court was told in February that the men had an issue with a car sold by his brother Robert.

The court was told McLean launched an unprovoked attack on the two men who had travelled from Belfast to remonstrate with them about the vehicle.

They then reported they had been assaulted to the PSNI who arrested and charged Matthew McLean.

On Monday he appealed against those convictions — claiming he had been acting in self-defence — but a judge at Omagh County Court dismissed his appeal and reaffirmed both convictions for common assault and the four-month jail sentence for each charge.

He did successfully win an appeal against a third conviction for criminal damage of one of the men’s coats.

A fortnight ago we revealed how Matthew McLean had been dubbed the ‘Camping Prod’ after he got into the glamping business.

The Sunday World revealed how he applied for planning permission six months ago for five glamping pods at land he owns beside his home in the Gortnagarn area of Omagh.

The luxury pods — which each have their own private, covered hot-tub, patio and BBQ area — recently opened to the public.

He was even pictured outside one of the pods with his co-accused father Ivor and his co-accused brother Robert.

They were all charged last month with attempted murder while Matthew was also charged with preparing terrorist acts.

When they first appeared the court was told a car —known as Fiesta 1 — was bought at an auction at which Ivor McLean allegedly attended.

Matthew McLean allegedly then purchased the registration plates found on Fiesta 1 which was burnt out in the aftermath.

He also allegedly bought a second set of registration plates, making a call to co-accused Gavin Coyle immediately afterwards, with a senior detective telling the court “there is a longstanding connection” between the pair.

A second car — Fiesta 2 —purchased in Newtownabbey, was seen leaving Belfast around 12.50pm on February 12 and Fiesta 1 left the Coalisland area around 3pm the same day.

A Mercedes and a white van the police believe were also used in the plot were seen after the shooting arriving at Matthew McLean’s home.

He is facing extradition proceedings to Belgium after a massive haul of cocaine was dumped at Ostend-Brugge International Airport in March 2021.

McLean was arrested with another man from Northern Ireland after they arrived in Belfast off the Liverpool ferry.

A top cop in the PSNI told the Sunday World how they believed the ‘near pure cocaine’ had been destined for Northern Ireland and once cut with other substances to bulk it out would have been turned into 200kgs.

The Sunday World understands the Belgian authorities have started proceedings to bring Matthew McLean back to Belgium.

However, it’s understood they will have to wait until the charges against him regarding DCI Caldwell have been dealt with.