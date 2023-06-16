Suspect in shooting of police officer John Caldwell wanted in Belgium over £12m coke haul

Cops ‘seek extradition’ of suspect after huge drugs haul was found dumped at airport car park two years ago

Police forensic officer at the scene of the gun attack in Omagh

DCI John Caldwell was seriously wounded in the attack

One of the men charged with trying to murder DCI John Caldwell is wanted in Belgium over a £12 million haul of pure cocaine, we can reveal.

Matthew McLean is one of seven men charged with the attempted murder of the senior detective at a sports complex in Omagh in February.

His dad Ivor and brother Robert have also been charged with attempted murder.

He’s also charged with further counts of preparation of terrorist acts.

But we can exclusively reveal the 33-year-old from Glenpark Road, Omagh, is facing potential extradition proceedings to Belgium after a massive haul of cocaine was dumped at Ostend-Brugge International Airport in March 2021.

The huge stash of cocaine — believed to have been around 80 per cent pure and bought wholesale — was discovered in a hidden compartment of a car left abandoned in the airport car park.

It’s estimated the drugs would have had a potential street value of up to £12 million had it made it to the streets of Northern Ireland.

We can reveal McLean was arrested with another man from Northern Ireland after they arrived in Belfast off the Liverpool ferry.

At the time a top cop in the PSNI had told the Sunday World in an exclusive interview how they believed the “near pure cocaine” had been destined for Northern Ireland and once cut with other substances to bulk it out, would have been turned into 200kg.

McLean and a second man were arrested as they arrived in Belfast Port, having already been stopped by customs officials in Calais who searched their car and discovered a secret compartment which was empty.

He was tagged and had his passport seized and at the time was forbidden from leaving Northern Ireland while investigations continue, though those measures have been relaxed since.

The Sunday World understands the Belgian authorities have started proceedings to bring Matthew McLean back to Belgium to face questions about the haul.

However, it’s understood they will have to wait until the charges against him regarding DCI Caldwell have been dealt with.

Speaking exclusively to the Sunday World, the PSNI’s most senior crime cop at that time, Detective Superintendent John McVea, said the seizure was “very significant” and he expected “more arrests”.

Belgian authorities and the PSNI believe whoever left the drugs there did so after abandoning their original plan of bringing them back to Northern Ireland.

“We believe this cocaine seizure was on its way back to Northern Ireland and we believe it is part of a local OCG [organised crime group] which is working on an international scale,” said Det Supt McVea in 2021.

“What we know about this OCG from previous seizures is they are bringing in cocaine which is around 80 per cent pure and then it is being mixed out to about 10-15 per cent purity.

“You can see the potential conversion of profits by the time it has been diluted.

“Investigations between the PSNI and the Belgian authorities are still at an early stage but we acted swiftly and we were able to secure their phones and we believe this could secure information that could lead to the broader network of this OCG.”

Det Supt McVea, who has since moved onto another role in the PSNI, said since the EncroChat phone revelations — which led to the arrests of hundreds of alleged drug dealers and other criminals — the PSNI had learned how crime gangs across Ireland were sharing their resources and skill.

Matthew McLean was arrested twice in connection with the attack on DCI Caldwell before being charged two weeks ago.

Mr Caldwell was attacked as he was putting away footballs after coaching a kids’ soccer team in Omagh four months ago.

Two gunmen — allegedly from the New IRA — fired a number of shots at him in front of his son.

The seven charged are: Jonathan McGinty (28) of St Julians Downs, Omagh; Brian Carron (38) of Claremount Drive, Coalisland; Gavin Coyle (45) of Killybrack Mews, Omagh; Matthew McLean (33) of Glenpark Road, Omagh; Robert McLean (29) of Deverney Park, Omagh; James Ivor McLean (72) of Deverney Park, Omagh; and Alan McFarland (47) of Deverney Park, Omagh.

Carron and Coyle stand further accused of belonging to a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

McGinty, McFarland and Matthew McLean are also charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

They appeared a fortnight ago at Dungannon Magistrates Court, where it was claimed Mr Caldwell was involved in a number of criminal investigations linked to the suspects and Mr McGuinness described that as a “golden thread” among the defendants.

Mr McGuinness, the investigating officer, said Mr Caldwell was aware of a “number of threats against him” over the years.

The judge said it was “clearly a meticulously planned attack” and those responsible have indicated they are prepared to engage in similar actions when they get the opportunity.

All seven were remanded in custody to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court, via videolink, on June 27.