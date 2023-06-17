Suspect in attempted murder of PSNI officer helped set up glamping business

The luxury pods – which each have their own private covered hot-tub, patio and BBQ area – recently opened to the public.

One of the suspects charged with the attempted murder of PSNI police officer John Caldwell has been dubbed the ‘Camping Prod’ after he helped build a glamping business.

The Sunday World can reveal Matthew McLean applied for planning permission six months ago for five glamping pods at land he owns beside his home in the Gortnagarn area of Omagh.

Matthew McLean

The luxury pods – which each have their own private covered hot-tub, patio and BBQ area – recently opened to the public.

Matthew McLean is pictured left outside one of the pods with his co-accused father Ivor and his co-accused brother Robert.

“People are calling them the ‘Camping Prods’ because they are all pictured outside one of those glamping pods at Mattie’s house,” said a source.

“People are still trying to get their heads around the fact there are four Protestants who are charged with trying to kill a cop in a dissident republican operation.”

Glenpark Glamping

The pods opened two months ago, at a time when Matthew was under suspicion of being involved in the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell in February.

He was charged a fortnight ago with attempted murder and also for preparing terrorist acts.

This is the first picture of 72-year-old Ivor McLean since he was charged and remanded into custody for the attack on Mr Caldwell.

Matthew’s brother Robert McLean (29), also of Deverney Road, is also charged with the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.

Despite being behind bars, business at the pods has been brisk and they are situated at land he owns beside his house, where he also runs a successful car repair business.

The glamping company is registered at Companies House in the name of a woman but it was Matthew who applied for planning permission from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Builders started erecting the pods as soon as Fermanagh and Omagh District Council gave the heads up that planning permission would be granted, it is understood.

Glenpark Glamping

The Sunday World can reveal the pods have been booked out through a Facebook page.

Detailed drawings of the plans have been made public while the 33-year-old is behind bars on remand for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell. Though Matthew’s father Ivor has links to loyalism going back to Troubles, sources say Matthew is certainly no loyalist.

“People are passing the planning application around on social media and calling Matthew the Camping Prod,” said a source.

“Now they are up and running and there are pictures of the pods on their Facebook page, which is where they advertise availability and where people can book.

“He runs a car business at his home so I’m not sure it’s the kind of place I’d want to spend the night.

Glenpark Glamping

“He obviously thinks he can make a few quid from them but now he’s facing serious charges connected to a dissident republican attack on a high-profile cop so that can’t be good for business.

“Everyone’s a bit shocked he wants to get into tourism. He doesn’t seem the type for that industry.

“But Mattie is very hard working and he doesn’t drink, smoke or take drugs. He’s also well respected when it comes to fixing cars.”

John Caldwell

Incredibly, Ivor McLean has a previous history as a loyalist who was close to the UVF and committed a number of sectarian crimes and was once jailed for eight years during the Troubles for waving a gun at a Catholic neighbour.

Ivor reportedly has 57 previous convictions and served time on the loyalist wing of the Maze, where he was described as a “guest” of the UVF, but not a member.

He had been jailed in 1981 for possessing a 9mm pistol and ammo with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury.

He was originally charged with the attempted murder of Seamus Gartland but that charge was withdrawn, though he was convicted of attacking homes of Catholics in a number of towns in Tyrone.