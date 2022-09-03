Successful rescue operation off Co Antrim coast after man’s kayak capsizes

The man’s family raised the alarm after his kayak capsized off Brown’s Bay

The scene off Brown's Bay near Larne

A man has been taken to hospital after his kayak capsized off the Co Antrim coast, sparking a major rescue operation.

Coastguard teams from Ballycastle and Portmuck, and Largs in Scotland, plus RNLI lifeboats and two rescue helicopters, were involved in Friday night’s incident.

It is reported the man's family raised the alarm after seeing his kayak capsize off Brown's Bay near Larne at about 8.40pm.

The man was found floating on his back and rescued by the inshore lifeboat after rescue teams heard him shouting for help.

He was in a serious condition and was taken to hospital.