Stricken UDA leader Gary Fisher stood down as race is on for who will fill his boots

Stricken Gary Fisher has been stood down as leader of the South East Antrim (SEA) UDA.

As the UDA leader fights for his life, the race is on for who will fill his boots.

Last night the terror chief was still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

There are four men in the running for the top paramilitary job; loyalist goons who we are unable to name.

Royal Victoria Hospital where Gary Fisher is being treated after collapsing at home

When Fisher’s predecessor John ‘Grug’ Gregg (45) was murdered by Johnny Adair’s lower Shankill Road C Company, bespectacled Fisher was the last name on anyone’s lips to take over the top job.

But his loyalty to his former boss was rewarded when he was handed the hotseat in the weeks after Gregg’s murder in 2003.

He was a constant at Gregg’s side, working as the paramilitary chief’s driver.

He saw at first hand how to run a terrorist unit. But his elevation was a surprise to many.

Equally surprising was how he took to the job.

While Gregg was a member of the UDA’s ruling Inner Council, Fisher broke away from the mainstream organisation and took South East Antrim (SEA) out of the fold in 2007.

Relations in the wake of the Gregg murder were strained. Gunmen ambushed Gregg (45) as he returned from a Rangers match in Glasgow. He was the back seat passenger in a car which stopped at traffic lights.

In a fake show of unity, John ‘Grug’ Gregg, centre – Fisher’s predecessor – and fellow UDA brigadier Jim ‘Doris Day’ Gray greet Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair on his release from prison in 2002

Loyalists revered Gregg, one of the UDA’s six-strong Inner Council, as the man who shot and wounded then Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams in 1984.

Freed from jail in 1993 after serving half his 18-year sentence, he said his only regret was that he had failed to kill Adams.

But the South East Antrim boss and Johnny Adair were bitter foes, even before Gregg and four other brigadiers threw Adair out of the UDA.

Gregg and his men in the South East Antrim brigade were believed to be responsible for a series of ruthless sectarian murders, including that of a Catholic postman Danny McColgan and of Gavin Brett, a Protestant schoolboy they mistook for a Catholic in 2001. His brigade was also believed to be behind the pipe-bombing of dozens of Catholic homes.

Gregg was an intimidating figure whose back was covered in a tattoo of a loyalist grim reaper. He had lost an eye in a fight with republicans during an Apprentice Boys parade in Derry.

He joined the UDA youth wing at 14, spent six months in jail for rioting in 1977 and was sentenced to 18 years for wounding Adams in 1984.

He became a target within the UDA because of his opposition to Adair. Gregg was one of the five members of the Inner Council which expelled Adair and his associate John White in September. The row began when Adair was accused of siding with the Loyalist Volunteer Force in a feud.

The quiet-spoken Fisher became a ruthless crime boss.

Fisher’s holiday home

He demanded complete loyalty and surrounded himself with trusted mobsters such as Clifford ‘Trigger’ Irons and enforcer Colin Simms. He turned SEA into one of Northern Ireland’s most effective crime gangs, taking control of the drugs trade in Carrickfergus.

In recent times he has been trying to engineer his exit from the terror gang in the face of pressure from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and fragmentation of his organisation.

The one-time fitness fanatic – who thought nothing of riding his bike to Ballycastle on a Sunday morning – has become increasingly reclusive.

Seldom seen in public, he was obsessive about his security, insisting people left their mobile phones at the door when attending meetings or functions.

At the peak of his powers in 2016 he became embroiled in a feud with former UDA commander Geordie Gilmore.

The feud split the organisation and when Gilmore was murdered in 2017 it signalled the start of Fisher’s decline.

He showed his ruthlessness when he ordered Simms be given a punishment shooting, according to sources, after his one-time trusted hardman was caught with his hands in the till.

Simms’ suspected involvement in the murder of Glenn Quinn in January prompted a community backlash and heaped further pressure on Fisher.

He moved away from Carrick and set up home in Greenisland. And while remaining as Brigadier, he is seen as leader in name only, with the organisation now run by a three-man committee.

Earlier this month it was revealed a holiday home he owned on the Ards Peninsula, but purchased in the name of his daughter, had been seized by the National Crime Agency.