Streets of Belfast being flooded with deadly batch of drugs as users afraid to speak out

In the last two weeks the number of overdoses in Belfast have sky-rocketed

The streets of Belfast have been flooded by several deadly batches of drugs with the serious potential to claim lives.

Homeless people living on the streets are being preyed upon by dope dealers who are still selling the drugs that caused 12 known overdoses within one 24-hour period.

Some of the overdose victims had to be revived by CPR.

Despite knowing that their drugs are dodgy, the dealers are still pushing them onto unsuspecting addicts regardless of the threat to their lives.

Money means more to the criminal gangs behind the drug supply on the streets of Belfast.

One source who confirmed that the batch responsible for the overdoses was still in circulation, said the PSNI can do nothing to take the dealers off the streets as they are protected by their terrified customers.

Some homeless people with addictions refused to speak to Sunday World.

A homeless person on the streets of Belfast

Others said they were too fearful to speak out on the record, be pictured or talk to the police officers who have appealed to them for help in cracking down on the dealers.

The fact that someone could die is not enough to persuade those on the streets to expose the gangs who are flooding the streets with any drug they can get their hands on.

Many homeless people sleep in doorways around the city

“Yeah, the police come around and ask questions but no one talks, why would we? Our lives are miserable enough without pissing off the dealers and their bosses by passing on any information. We shouldn’t even be talking to you,” said one man who identified himself as Jimmy.

“If we’re asked by anyone who you are we’ll say you are from a charity.

“You can trust no one on these streets, it’s dog eat dog and the dealers have eyes on the streets. Addicts like me would be willing to shop anyone to score some free drugs,” he said.

Fentanyl, benzodiazepines and other opiates are in ready supply and are now the drugs of choice among addicts, many who sleep rough in doorways and alleyways.

The Sunday World spoke to one homeless woman who confirmed she lived in fear of the dealers who have a reputation for violence. “We talk to no one, that’s the rules. I don’t fancy getting my teeth knocked out or worse by opening my mouth about where the drugs come from,” she told us.

“To be honest I couldn’t care because I need them to get my drugs, I need them on the streets not in jail. The police have no chance getting any help from the street people,” she said.

When asked if they were aware of the bad batch circulating and the possibility it could kill them, she said casually that she would take her chances.

“Yeah I know (about the bad batch) but what can I do about that? I’ll just have to take my chances and hope I’m not one of the unlucky ones,” the young woman added.

No one the Sunday World spoke to would go on the record or agree to have their picture taken.

Rab Maginnis, who runs Rab’s Homeless Advice Group which has supported addicts and members of the homeless community since 2020, said people were terrified of the dealers.

Paul McCusker Picture - Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

He himself was homeless for 27 years with a vast and often terrifying experience of life on the streets of Belfast.

“Everyone I have asked to speak to you said no, they are not interested and they most definitely would not want to have their pictures taken,” Rab told the Sunday World.

“They are terrified, and I mean terrified, of the dealers so they will keep quiet and to be honest I don’t blame them.

“What is happening on the streets of the city centre at the minute is really worrying. Some other poor person will die because of this batch, that’s my fear and it’s a real fear.

“I’ve sadly seen this before, people overdosing and being found dead on a bench,” he said.

The images taken by the Sunday World are both depressing and frightening.

Men, women, young and old, huddle in doorways surrounded by their only possessions. For many this means a sleeping bag and some cardboard.

Some have passed out unconscious, some are obviously high on drugs and the street drinkers – many with cuts and bruises – booze together, some having vicious arguments.

On one Belfast backstreet diners sip cocktails before tucking into a gourmet menu looking out on a doorway where two young men lie slumped comatose.

The stark reality that is visible on almost every street surrounding the City Hall supports Independent councillor Paul McCusker’s claim that the PSNI have lost the war against drugs.

The north Belfast politician, who works with the homeless and addicted, said: “This bad batch has caused a lot of concern. We had 12 overdoses in 24 hours last week.

“These yellow and blues contain quite potent stuff and they are circulating.

“In terms of the PSNI’s ‘war’ on drugs, it’s done, they’ve lost control. We need to look at services because what we are doing at the moment isn’t working,” he said.

The PSNI said they were aware of the situation and were working hard to keep people safe.