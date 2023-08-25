Stormont cash crisis deepens but £10,000 is found to send MLAs on all-expenses paid US trip

Stormont remains in stalemate because the DUP say they will not return to the Assembly until their concerns are addressed.

Some of the Northern Ireland group on their trip to America, where they visited Washington and Alabama

Stormont is in crisis – but that didn’t stop £10,000 of taxpayers’ money being spent to send MLAs on a trip to the US.

Our health service is crumbling, schools are having their budgets slashed and vital infrastructure projects are being scrapped.

Despite the financial meltdown facing the stalled Northern Ireland Assembly, Stormont chiefs managed to find the money to send seven MLAs on the all-expenses-paid trip to Washington and Alabama in March.

The full costs of the trip are revealed for the first time today.

The visit was organised by the American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL) which runs exchange programmes to build relationships between young politicians across the world.

Among those who travelled to the US were two MLAs from the DUP — the party which caused the collapse of the Assembly last year due to their concerns over the Northern Ireland protocol.

However, that did not stop their MLAs from enjoying the recent trip to the US.

The Sunday World has learned the total cost of the trip was £28,500.

Most of the costs were covered by the US Department of State, which funds ACYPL.

However, according to the MLAs’ latest register of interests, the Northern Ireland Assembly also contributed £9,800 to cover the costs of the trip.

The seven MLAs who travelled to the US in March were: Phillip Brett (DUP); Deborah Erskine (DUP); Aisling Reilly (Sinn Féin); Emma Sheerin (Sinn Féin); Patrick Brown (Alliance); Peter McReynolds (Alliance); and Matthew O’Toole (SDLP).

According to the Assembly, the purpose of the visit, which coincided with St Patrick’s Day celebrations in America, was to “build relationships and knowledge” between Northern Ireland political representatives and a range of political, civic and business leaders in the US, “particularly in Washington”.

The Trip cost more than £10k

During their visit, the group of MLAs met with a range of different organisations and individuals, including the governor of Alabama.

They also attended several social events, including meals out at top restaurants.

Mr Brett was in the US for four days, from March 14 to March 18, while Mr O’Toole was also there for four days, from March 15 to March 19.

The other MLAs stayed for longer.

The two Sinn Féin MLAs and their Alliance counterparts were on the US trip from March 15 to March 23. Ms Erskine stayed an extra day and was in the US from March 15 to March 24.

The Sunday World contacted each of the MLAs and asked them what they believed they had gained from the trip.

Given the current financial restraints on the Assembly, we also asked them if they felt the use of taxpayers’ money to help fund their visit to the US was justified.

On behalf of Mr O’Toole, a SDLP spokesperson said: “With the Stormont institutions still not functioning, it is important to build relationships with US political leaders, business groups and others in Washington who want to help Northern Ireland.

“This cross-party trip was organised by a reputable, long-established organisation and reported in line with Assembly rules.”

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Sinn Féin MLAs travelled to the US in line with their responsibility to represent their constituents.

“It is disgraceful that MLAs are unable to carry out their full duties as MLAs in the Assembly as a result of the DUP’s continued blockade of the Executive.”

Taxpayers forked out £10K of the total £28K cost

None of the DUP or Alliance MLAs responded to our questions.

There was little media coverage of the local politicians’ trip to the US, and the politicians themselves posted very little about the visit on their social media accounts.

However, Ms Erskine, who represents the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, did speak about the trip in an article in a local paper, the Impartial Reporter.

The article said the trip was funded by the “US taxpayer” — but no mention was made of the Assembly also contributing to the costs.

In the article, Ms Erskine said it had been a worthwhile trip.

“Each day has been a very jam-packed schedule,” she said.

“I met with Joe Kennedy, US Special Envoy to NI on economic affairs, members of the judiciary system, the US State Department, city presidents, the chiefs of staff of political parties, Governor Kay Ivey [the governor of Alabama], political lobbyists and journalists.

“I have found that amongst those I have met, there is a real bond that exists between the two countries. It is important that links are maintained to ensure economic and social prosperity.”

The ACYPL website states it runs a variety of exchanges for “rising political leaders” from the US and around the world.

“ACYPL programs are designed for bipartisan groups of 7 emerging leaders under the age of 40 to experience another country’s political environment for 8-14 days,” the organisation says.

“Participants visit the capital and 1-2 other cities to meet with government officials, political parties, elected leaders, policy experts, and members of the business community.”

Meanwhile, the financial crisis facing Stormont was again brought into focus this week after details emerged of revenue-raising proposals being put forward by senior civil servants at Stormont.

Following the collapse of the Assembly in February 2022, ministers remained on the Northern Ireland Executive, which makes decisions on behalf of the Assembly, until last October.

Since then, senior civil servants have been running the government departments at Stormont.

MLAs having dinner in the USA

They have now come with a series of money-making proposals, which include increasing the cost of school meals and home-to-school transport.

It has also been suggested Housing Executive rents could rise, along with an increase in street parking charges.

Other ways proposed by the various government departments at Stormont to bring in more money are the introduction of prescription fees, charging for home care packages and scrapping plans for free parking at hospitals in Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, who asked the civil service chiefs to come up with the revenue-raising plans, has stressed the need for more money to be found to meet the rising costs of running Northern Ireland.

However, the proposals did not go down well with local political parties at a series of meetings with the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady at Stormont Castle on Thursday.

Speaking after the meeting, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the proposals would “punish the public” and claimed there was an “ideological agenda” at play.

“It’s very clear it’s being done in an attempt to put pressure on the DUP, but what it’s actually doing is putting anxiety on people who are worried already,” she said.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said his party believed revenue raising should be left to an incoming executive.

“We will look at our ability to fund public services, but the problem is not the need to find new fiscal measures to punish the people of Northern Ireland,” he added.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long described the current situation as “dire”.

“We’re in a very difficult situation where there are lots of moving pieces, I think there are lots of ideas where there is consensus,” she said.

“We know things like childcare are a major issue ... but to be able to draw up a meaningful programme for government, we need to relate it to a budget — and we won’t get clarity on that until we have clarity on when the Executive is going to be formed.”