Stena Line sailings cancelled after firefighters attend blaze on Belfast ferry
The ferry operator has confirmed the fire broke out in the exhaust system of their Superfast VII vessel and said the fire was brought under control by the crew itself before emergency services were called as a precaution.
Two sailings on the Stena Line service between Belfast to Cairnryan have been cancelled after a fire on board a ship in Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The ferry operator has confirmed the fire broke out in the exhaust system of their Superfast VII vessel and said the fire was brought under control by the crew itself before emergency services were called as a precaution.
No passengers were on board at the time of the incident.
The cancelled services affected included the 07:30 sailing from Belfast to Cairnryan and the upcoming 11:30 sailing in the opposite direction.
Read more
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they were called to the incident at the ship docked in the Victoria Terminal shortly after 5am.
The fire has since been extinguished, it has been confirmed.
NIFRS said an investigation into the incident is now underway.
An NIFRS spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to reports of a fire on board a ship at the Victoria Terminal, West Bank Road, Belfast at 05:13hrs on Sunday 25th September 2022.
"There are currently 13 Fire Appliances & 61 Fire-fighters in attendance including the NIFRS Specialist Marine Response Team.
“The fire is now extinguished with investigations ongoing.”
Today's Headlines
NERO TO ZERO | Drinks company allegedly used by Johnny Morrissey to fund ‘Rolls Royce lifestyle’ drowning in debt
Byrne Identity | Nicky Byrne says he was ‘mistaken’ for Brad Pitt in Indonesian café
Book of revelations | Money launderer Johnny Morrissey’s little ‘black books’ hold key to Kinahan empire
Window of opportunity | Meath woman broke both feet in 12 foot jump to escape hot press blaze
allegations | Gardaí routinely cancelled 999 emergency calls when changing shifts, whistleblower claims
Celebration of Life | Funeral details for pensioner Thomas O’Halloran stabbed to death on mobility scooter announced
family feud | Mum who defended paedo brother cautioned after being accused of harassing their father
Mis-taken identity | Liam Neeson books into hotels under the name Michael Collins
Gardai appeal | Man knocked unconscious in 'vicious and pointless’ daylight attack by five men in Limerick city
'me time' | Dear Maura: I work hard and look after my wife so I deserve affair