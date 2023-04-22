Stakeknife Freddie Scappaticci falsely accused victims of being touts to protect himself

In many cases the victims were tortured before being summarily executed and their bodies dumped on a remote border road.

Freddie Scappaticci falsely accused many of his victims of being touts in order to protect his role as a British agent.

The agent named Stakeknife was head of the IRA’s internal security unit the ‘nutting squad’ which carried out dozens of executions of alleged informants.

In many cases the victims were tortured before being summarily executed and their bodies dumped on a remote border road.

Their families were left with the stigma of loved ones being branded as touts – the worst possible allegation to be levelled at a republican. In many cases they were condemned to death because of their suspicions about Scap.

“Good republicans died because they got too close to outing him as a tout,” one source told the Sunday World.

“They deserve to have their names cleared.”

Estimates of the number of deaths directly attributable to Scap vary from a dozen to as many as 30.

In July 1979 Michael Kearney (20), from Belfast, was found dead on the Concession Road in Clones. The IRA later apologised to his family that he had been executed.

Freddie Scappaticci at Ruby Davison's funeral

In February 1981 Patrick Trainor (28), from Belfast, was shot dead at Upton Cottages in Belfast.

The following year John Torbitt (28) was shot dead at his Lenadoon home in the city. Two months later Seamus Morgan (24), from Dungannon, was found dead in the south Armagh village of Forkhill.

Patrick Scott (27), from west Belfast, was found shot dead in west Belfast in 1982.

Damien McCroy (20) was shot in the head in the Drumrallagh Estate in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

Patrick Murray (30) was shot dead and his body found in west Belfast in 1986, in the shadow of Clonard Catholic monastery.

Eamon Maguire (33), from Finglas in Dublin, was accused by republicans of being a Garda informer.

His body was found on the main Dundalk to Castleblayney Road a quarter of a mile north of the border.

John McAnulty (48), from Warrenpoint in Co Down, was abducted in summer 1989 from a pub in Armagh. His body was recovered in Crossmaglen in south Armagh.

Rory Finnis (21), from Derry, was found dead in June 1991 at Central Drive in the city’s Creggan estate. His hands had been tied behind his back and his eyes taped closed. He was shot in the head.

Thomas Oliver (33), from Riverstown in Dundalk, Co Louth, was discovered in July 1991, days after his birthday. His body was found in a field in Belleeks in Co Armagh.

In the same area, on the Mountain Road, John Dignam (32) was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on the first day of July, 1992. He was from Portadown in Co Armagh.

Two other alleged informers from Portadown were found dead the same day. Gregory Burns was 33. His remains were recovered on the Cullaville Road, close to the border. Aiden Starrs (29) was also shot in the head. His body was found on the Dundalk Road in Newtownhamilton.

Two more, Robin Hill (22), from Coalisland in Co Tyrone, and John Holmes (35), from Derry, were found dead in similar circumstances before the end of 1992.

In June 1993 the remains of Joseph Mulhern, from Belfast, were discovered at Ballymongan in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, six days before his 24th birthday.

executions

Joseph’s father Frank – who died last month – revealed that he met Scappaticci days after his son had been murdered and Scappaticci seemed to revel in revealing sick details of the execution.

Frank said: “Scap said that the first shot had hit my son in the back of the neck and he told the guy whoever shot him to shoot again, so the second shot hit him in the back of the head and apparently that’s what killed him.”

The law firm which represents some victims of the IRA’s internal security unit, said that the news of Scappaticci’s death would “frustrate many families” who had been waiting for the publication of the Operation Kenova report.

“The news will frustrate many families who have been waiting for over six years on the imminent publication of Mr Boutcher’s independent report known as Operation Kenova,” the law firm said.

“There is a significant volume of litigation ongoing all of which is linked to the deceased. That includes over 35 high court civil actions alleging collusion against him and state agencies together with judicial review challenges touching upon his status as a protected State intelligence asset.

“We have seen it before so many times previously with agents and informants dying before legal processes played out and robbing victims of some semblance of justice. Unfortunately, we may now be seeing that again.”