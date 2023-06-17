South East Antrim UDA drugs barons scoff at NCA ‘freezing’ of luxury holiday home

According to loyalist sources, organised crime bosses are becoming increasingly adept at concealing and laundering their drug money.

The property in Ballyhalbert on the Ards Peninsula is believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of fraud and money laundering offences, and has been frozen as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency (NCA) civil recovery investigation.

The purchaser, whose family are believed to be senior members of South East Antrim UDA, according to the NCA, will now be prevented from selling or transferring ownership of the property while the investigation continues. The holiday home will be recovered if the court decides it has more likely than not been paid for with the proceeds of crime.

According to loyalist sources, organised crime bosses are becoming increasingly adept at concealing and laundering their drug money.

One of their favoured methods is to buy up small businesses and put a trusted family member or associate in place to run them as outwardly legitimate operations.

“With drug gangs showing off their wealth, a static caravan on the Ards Peninsula is no big loss,” one source told us.

“We sit in our communities and see these guys driving around in the top-of-the-range jeeps and SUVs, they do it openly.

“The PSNI know who the main players are, you have to question why a few more of them aren’t being done under wealth confiscation orders.”

NCA Head of Asset Denial Rob Burgess said: “The investigation into the source of funds used to purchase this holiday home is part of our ongoing work to tackle and disrupt paramilitary crime groups.

“Our specialist team of financial investigators, working closely with partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, will continue to use civil recovery powers to target anyone engaged in organised crime.

“We will use all the tools at our disposal to identify and recover criminal assets no matter how well they have been hidden.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force described it as an “excellent result”.

“It is an example of how the freezing of criminal property can hugely disrupt the criminal activities of a paramilitary group.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force will continue to work with our partner agencies. We remain robustly committed to tackling and disrupting the coercive control and criminal activities of those who seek to make their living from crime.

“This Property Freezing Order, which is linked to the South East Antrim UDA, demonstrates our ongoing effort to rid communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.”