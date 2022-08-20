South Belfast explosion caused by ‘gas canister in vehicle’
An explosion in south Belfast which left one person in hospital was caused by a gas canister and not due to any criminality, police have confirmed.
In a statement on Saturday, the PSNI confirmed that the gas canister was in a vehicle at the scene of the overnight security alert in the Newtown Park area.
The explosion saw a man taken to hospital for facial injuries, where he remains at this time.
Police and army technical officers were in the cordoned off area examining the scene and a number of homes had to be evacuated.
Ballymaconaghy Road, Manse Road and Cairnshill Road were also closed while police carried out enquiries but all roads have reopened on Saturday morning before 9am. Inspector McCourt said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.”
