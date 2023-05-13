Son of slain drug lord suing cops for false imprisonment and wrongful arrest

According to court documents, Malcolm McKeown Jr is also suing the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service

The son of slain drug lord Malcolm McKeown is suing the PSNI for false imprisonment and wrongful arrest.

According to court documents, Malcolm McKeown Jr is also suing the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service along with the police.

McKeown Jr, who has a number of convictions for illegally possessing drugs, is claiming he was held unlawfully and, according to court papers, he’s seeking compensation of between £1,000 and £5,000.

The case has been listed for later this month at Antrim Courthouse, though there are no more details about the exact circumstances of the contentious arrest.

However, as well as the PSNI, he is also suing the courts.

McKeown Jr’s notorious drug boss dad was a high-profile criminal in mid-Ulster until he was murdered by rivals four years ago.

He was gunned down in a hail of bullets at a petrol station forecourt in Waringstown in 2019 by a rival drugs gang.

Two years ago we revealed Malcolm McKeown Jr had himself been attacked at a different petrol station when a former gang associate of his dad assaulted him as he sat in his car.

Hulking Banbridge thug Hugh Boyce had been named in court as Malcolm McKeown’s Snr’s number two.

Boyce cornered McKeown Jr at a petrol station car park in Lurgan in 2021. He punched and kicked him as he sat in his car.

Boyce was charged and pleaded guilty to the assault and a court was told the attack stemmed from a “long-running argument or feud”.

Hugh Boyce attacked McKeown Jr in his car

McKeown Jr, who has convictions for drug offences, was battered during the attack but managed to escape Boyce and make a run for it.

McKeown contacted police to report the unprovoked attack and Boyce, who’s now 33, was lifted an hour later.

Boyce appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court less than 24 hours after the forecourt fracas and he pleaded guilty and had his sentence deferred until December to see if he can stay out of trouble.

The Sunday World confronted Boyce and asked him about the attack on McKeown Jr.

He told us when asked: “Who told you about that? It’s nothing to do with you. It happened yeah but it’s all been dealt with in court already.”

Boyce fell out with McKeown Sr and sources say he battered McKeown Jr to settle a score.

Bully boy Boyce was jailed for two years in 2019 for masterminding a string of arson attacks on three cars belonging to serving police officers.

Police were so fearful of his campaign of terror against them they organised sophisticated bugging devices to be planted in a car belonging to a co-accused which Boyce was regularly picked up in.

They captured him discussing plans to torch a Craigavon pub as well as organising drug deals with another man, James Kidd, who was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

The Sunday World understands Boyce fell out with McKeown Snr’s crime gang when McKeown sent foot soldiers to court when Boyce was appearing in relation to the attacks on the police cars.

It’s understood Malcolm McKeown Snr had been involved in those attacks as well and had sent men to the court as a “warning” to Boyce not to turn Queen’s evidence and give up the rest of the gang.

McKeown Jr was in his vehicle inside the car park of Supervalu on Flush Place when he was approached by Boyce, who had got out of a BMW X5 and opened McKeown’s car door, immediately punching him in the face.

When he got of the car, McKeown was kneed and punched once more by Boyce.

The court was told when McKeown questioned Boyce on the assault, he was told that it was “because of what happened in court years ago”.