Sisters of Kingsmills massacre victim believe atrocity was ‘allowed to happen’

“We got the impression the authorities just want the Kingsmills massacre to be put to bed and forgotten about”

The sisters of Kingsmills massacre victim John McConville have said they believe the atrocity was allowed to go ahead.

Tania Smith and Karen Armstrong – whose older brother John was gunned down by the IRA 47 years ago – are convinced the authorities have something to hide.

“We got the impression the authorities just want the Kingsmills massacre to be put to bed and forgotten about,” said Karen, who was 18 when her 20-year-old brother was murdered.

John was one of 11 textile workers heading home to Bessbrook after finishing a shift in a linen factory at Glenanne, Co Armagh, when their minibus was stopped at a bogus checkpoint at Kingsmills Crossroads on January 5, 1976.

An IRA man brandishing an automatic rifle ordered the men out of the vehicle before asking if any of them were Catholics.

John McConville

The men thought the Catholic was going to be murdered, so they refused to reveal him. When the man was eventually identified, he was told to “get up the road and don’t look back”.

Seconds later 11 IRA gunmen mowed down the remaining men. One of the assassins then strolled among the men lying on the road delivering a single ‘coup de gras’ shot to anyone who showed any sign of life.

But 32-year-old Alan Black – who had been shot 18 times – pretended to be dead until the gunmen fled the murder scene in a getaway vehicle.

He told the Sunday World last month: “I was afraid to breathe in case the gunman realised I was still alive. Eventually I heard him walk.

“But the thing that stood out was there was no hurry or panic on the part of the gunmen. They just took their time and left,” said Alan.

Karen McConville can recall the atrocity as though it was yesterday.

Victim John McConville with his sisters in 70s

“It was teatime in our house at Monnina Park and our brother John arrived home at the same time every night.

“But it had come on the news that there had been an incident with a minibus at Kingsmills. We tried to find out what had happened, but it proved impossible.

“My mum decided to go straight to Daisyhill Hospital in Newry and I said I’d go with her.

“The place was packed and there was a lot of noise. It was complete chaos and everyone was very upset.

“We were going round the beds trying to find John. Suddenly, Reverend Nixon from the Presbyterian church came over and stopped my mum.

“He said, ‘He’s gone Ester, he’s gone.’ That’s how we found out John had died at Kingsmills,” said Karen this week.

Along with her sister Tania, Karen has been trying to get answers about exactly what happened at Kingsmills and who knew about it beforehand.

Both of them attended the inquests for the dead of Kingsmills in court in Belfast and Dungannon but found the experience extremely frustrating.

“It never brought us any further forward,” said Tania.

However, Tania revealed her own investigations led her to the door of the recently deceased republican Colm Murphy.

A former member of the Provisional IRA and the Real IRA, Murphy is the only person to have been jailed in connection with the Omagh bomb atrocity which killed 29 innocent people, including the mother of unborn twins.

His conviction was quashed on appeal.

Tania said: “I tracked down Murphy to his big house in Co Louth and I sat outside it for hours, hoping to see him, but I never did.

“I even wrote a letter to him, but I never got a reply.”

Karen also expressed frustration in trying to elicit answers from senior member of the PSNI and the judiciary.

“I managed to get an interview with a very senior officer. And I asked him straight out, ‘Why wasn’t Kingsmills investigated?’

“He threw his head in his hands and said, ‘because they were afraid’.”

Regarding the Kingsmills inquest cases, Karen said: “At first, it seemed as though we were finally getting somewhere. But then we got the impression the authorities just wanted the Kingsmills case over and done with. They want it finished and put away.

“If I’m being really honest, it left us with the impression that the Kingsmills attack was allowed to happen and that’s appalling.”

Prior to his murder in 1976, John McConville had applied to the Presbyterian Bible College in Glasgow. It had been his ambition to qualify as a Minister and then travel overseas as a missionary.

Two days after he was buried, a letter of acceptance from the Bible College arrived at his home.

His sister Karen said: “Our John lived his life with truth. We tried to get the truth for him, but we never got it.”