Sinn Fein on course to be largest party in NI local elections as counting resumes
Three of 11 councils complete counts overnight
Counting is resuming in the local government election, as the new shape of Northern Ireland’s council chambers begins to emerge.
On Saturday morning, 157 of the 462 seats had still to be filled.
Already a clear picture is forming with Sinn Fein on course to become the largest party in local government.
With 305 seats filled by Saturday morning, Sinn Fein had 102 councillors, with the DUP on 85.
Alliance had 41, the Ulster Unionists 34, the SDLP 24, with 19 others.
Three of the 11 councils finished counting overnight. Lisburn and Castlereagh was first to finish, followed by Mid Ulster. Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon went on to 4.30am with a nail-biting finish between Sinn Fein and Alliance for the last seat in Portadown.
Read more
The general pattern around voter turnout appeared to be up slightly in areas which would be regarded as predominantly nationalist/republican and down slightly in areas viewed as unionist majority.
It is the first electoral test for the parties since last year's Assembly election and takes place against the backdrop of the Stormont stalemate, with the powersharing institutions not operating as part of a DUP protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.
Today's Headlines
weather latest | Rainy day in store but temperatures to climb to 20C next week
day two | Sinn Fein on course to be largest party in NI local elections as counting resumes
warning | Garda who pursued N7 burglary gang advised on safety amid fears he’ll be criminal target
biblical price | Kerry hotel owner sells world’s oldest Hebrew bible for $38m (€35.1m)
tragedy | Tributes paid to talented sportsman (24) killed in Cavan crash
busted | Drug gang’s ‘sophisticated’ trafficking network into Ireland revealed from encrypted chats
hard time | Notorious guns for hire among three Kinahan cartel criminals handed jail sentences
trespass | Enoch Burke loses legal action over school suspension and hit with €15K damages bill
ri-vealing | Rihanna shares sultry photo shoot from her first pregnancy
high power guns | Major new drugs gang operating in north to rival South East Antrim UDA