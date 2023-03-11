Sicko farmer behind bars after allegedly breaching order by sending sex texts to girl (11)

The convicted paedophile is in the highest category of risk

Filthy farmer Richard Crompton is behind bars after he appeared in court yesterday charged with sending sex messages to an 11-year-old girl.

The convicted paedophile is in the highest category of risk and was remanded in custody after a social worker alerted police to sexualised messaging found on the child’s phone.

Incredibly the court was told the child told police Crompton had been ‘upfront’ with her and told her he was a paedophile.

The Sunday World exposed 51-year-old Crompton in 2020 after he was caught with more than 1,000 images and 200 videos of children being raped and sexually assaulted.

We revealed then how Crompton already had a conviction for having sex with a 13-year-old girl 14 years ago after plying her with alcohol and cannabis when he lived in Norfolk, England.

On that occasion he was convicted of sexually assaulting the girl and was jailed for 33 months but has since admitted he had sex with her.

The Sunday World went to Crompton’s home to confront him about his evil crimes and found him living in a picturesque rural community.

When we confronted him to ask him about his 2020 case he said: “I’m talking to you about that – and tell him to stop taking my picture”.

When asked about his conviction in England he said the prosecution in Dungannon, “seemed to be going hell for leather about that” but he said he didn’t want to discuss it further.

We pointed out it was strange he didn’t like having his own picture taken, given his crimes, but he just grinned and walked away.

When he was sentenced Crompton blamed the Sunday World exposing him for not being able get a job.

Yesterday it emerged Crompton is now behind bars after fresh allegations.

Crompton of Mullagharn Road, Omagh is accused of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by communicating with a child for sexual gratification.

A detective constable from the PSNI Public Protection Unit told a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court the charge which allegedly occurred on 10 March (Friday), could be connected.

She explained in the course of speaking with the child on an unrelated issue, social workers observed a number of messages being received on her phone.

On examination, these were found to be of a sexual and indecent nature, sent to the child from a contact named ‘Richie’, whom she confirmed was the defendant.

The messages appeared to show Crompton’s alleged “longstanding interest” in the child, including asking her for a picture to “show how she’s grown in three years and if she still has the red underwear and pink skirt.”

The child told police she had sent images but was fully clothed in all, and confirmed Crompton told her he is a paedophile.

He was arrested at his home where four phones were seized.

During interview he accepted knowing the child as she had given him a dog and they were in contact about that.

He insisted he would not have asked her for images as he is “Trying to address his offending behaviour”.

Beyond that he answered ‘no comment’ to questions around sexual communication with the child.

Objecting to bail the detective said Crompton is, “A Category 1 sexual offender who is subject to Public Protection arrangements and managed in the community.

“He has breached the SOPO by contacting an 11-year-old child and did not declare this to his Designated Risk Manager. He has 21 previous convictions including 20 for sexual offences and indecency.

“He knows the young victim and if released may attempt to intimidate her. The comment of ‘how she has grown’ shows a longstanding knowledge of her.”

While accepting the relevant record a defence solicitor said Crompton complied with all aspects of the SOPO and anything required off him by his Designated Risk Manager, adding, “If admitted to bail he would obviously continue with this.”

However District Judge Steven Keown refused stating, “The defendant has shown little or no regard for court orders applicable to him. There is a high risk of reoffending which cannot be managed by conditions. Bail is refused.”

Crompton will appear again by video-link at Omagh Magistrates Court next month.

In September 2020, Crompton walked free from Dungannon Crown Court with a Probation Order after he was caught with numerous indecent images of children.

The indecent imagery matters, the details of which are too graphic to report, occurred between May and July 2017 and involved over 1000 stills and 201 videos, with one child being just three-years-old.

Describing this as “loathsome”, Judge Brian Sherrard noted such offences carry a maximum 10 years imprisonment.

Despite the option of jail, Crompton was sentenced to a three years’ Probation Order and made subject to a SOPO for eight years as well as sex offender notification for five years.

All three remain live today.