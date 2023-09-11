Shoppers run for cover as loyalist fist fight breaks out on Belfast street

“This wasn’t about contrasting views on the way forward for loyalism, it appears to have been about money.”

An inter-loyalist faction fight erupted on the streets of Belfast at the weekend.

A UVF man and a rival - with close family connections to the UDA - were filmed slogging it out in the city centre. The identities of both men are well known in the east of the city.

Saturday shoppers raced for cover as the men - both aged in their 30s - exchanged blows on the pavement.

Dressed in shorts and T-shirts and both sporting Peaky Blinder-style short back and sides’ haircuts, the men exchanged blows for several minutes, as stunned parents struggled to remove their children from the scene of the violence.

A heavy right hook landing on the UVF man’s nose, sent blood streaming down his face. But the injured man fought on and landed a few telling blows in reply.

However, this appeared to be the signal for a second fight to break out a short distance away.

A number of females, who were standing nearby, quickly switched from verbal jousting, to all-out war. One middle-aged woman very nearly lost her top in the process.

Well-placed sources say paramilitary leaders from both the UDA and UVF were made aware of the inter-loyalist violence within minutes.

And it is understood, moves were made immediately, to ensure the violence doesn’t spread or escalate.

“The last thing the UDA and the UVF need at the moment is for people with close connections to the organisations, to be fighting on the street.

“This wasn’t about contrasting views on the way forward for loyalism, it appears to have been about money.” said a source who witnessed the violence.

It is understood film footage of the incident was passed to the PSNI and it is currently under examination.