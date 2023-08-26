Sex offender who tried to groom child caught driving with no insurance again

The judge said: “It’s clear to the court that you are going to end up in prison sooner or later.”

A high-risk sex offender has narrowly avoided an immediate custodial sentence after he admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor told David Hatch his offending “reaches the custodial threshold and surpasses it” but imposed a six-month jail term, suspended for two years.

The judge continued: “It’s clear to the court that you are going to end up in prison sooner or later.”

Hatch, from Dobbins Grove in Armagh, who is also known as Richard McCrea, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on the M1 on July 11 this year.

Those offences were committed five days after he had been handed a six-month driving ban and a fine for his ninth offence of no insurance.

Craigavon Magistrates Court was told the 44-year-old was spotted driving a car by police officers who knew he was banned from the roads.

He claimed he had been given permission to drive, pending an appeal of the sentence handed out a few days beforehand.

The court heard this was not the case and that Hatch was disqualified until January.

A defence lawyer said his client had missed his bus to get to work, so he “made the foolish decision to drive… clearly it was the wrong decision”.

While admitting Hatch had “an unedifying record”, including convictions for driving offences and sex crimes, the lawyer asked that his guilty pleas be taken into account.

Judge Trainor imposed a two-year driving ban and a £250 fine in addition to the suspended sentence.

He also warned Hatch he would be jailed if he committed any more offences.

The pervert has more than 50 convictions, including multiple breaches of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (Sopo) that was imposed in 2017 after he was jailed for sexual communication with a child and attempted grooming.

Hatch posed as 17-year-old and attempted to convince a younger girl to meet him.

He was assessed as a high-risk, category three sex offender, with a court being told he had a “disturbing pattern” of breaching the Sopo.