Scholarship to be set up in name of Co Down plane crash victim Caroline Mawhinney

Friends of Caroline Mawhinney, who died when the light aircraft she was flying in crashed in Co Down, have launched a scholarship in her honour.

Ms Mawhinney was in the plane with businessman Philip Murdock when it came down at Newtownards Airport on July 19.

Mr Murdock was the managing director of security firm Envision Intelligent Solutions in Craigavon, Co Armagh. Ms Mawhinney, was a teacher and a mother-of-two who lived just outside Newtownards.

A private family funeral service for Ms Mawhinney was held in Clandeboye Lodge Hotel on Sunday. A notice said she was, a “dearly loved wife for 19 years of Steven, much loved mum of Joshua and Emily, loving and adored daughter of John and the late Heather, the best sister of Kelly and special aunt of Bailey”.

In consultation with her family, the Ulster Flying Club has announced it is setting up the Caroline Mawhinney Future Female Pilot Scholarship, describing her as a “treasured member of the aviation community”.

A Just Giving page has been set up to raise £10,000 to fund the scholarship for an “aspiring female pilot”. It states that her “passion for aviation was unwavering”.

“She was in the process of completing advanced flight training with the ultimate goal of becoming a flight instructor,” the club said.

“In honour of Caroline and her passion for flying, relentless contributions to aviation in Northern Ireland and dedication to our flying club, we are pleased to announce that we are now accepting donations for this scholarship in her memory. This scholarship will help an aspiring female to become a fully qualified private pilot at the Ulster Flying Club”.

The fund had raised just over £2,600 within hours of being set up with details of on how to apply for the scholarship to be announced at a later date.