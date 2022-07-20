Russian TV host claims England could be nuked but Northern Ireland should be spared

Anchorman Vladimir Solovyov said Russia should avoid striking Northern Ireland with the country’s Satan-2 rocket, claiming there will soon be a united Ireland at the “demand” of US President Biden.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 18, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) — © AP/PA Images

A television propagandist for Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia has claimed the country should strike England with a nuclear missile but not harm Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales.

Anchorman Vladimir Solovyov said Russia should avoid striking Northern Ireland with the country’s Satan-2 rocket, claiming there will soon be a united Ireland at the “demand” of US President Biden.

In May, Mr Solovyov – a host on the state-owned Russia-1 channel – boasted that Russia’s nuclear arsenal of hypersonic Sarmat missiles could destroy the United Kingdom in seconds, saying: “One Sarmat means minus one Great Britain."

In his latest remarks, the presenter said only England would face the wrath of the 15,880mph intercontinental ballistic missile, when challenged about whether it would only take one warhead to destroy the UK.

“We won't touch Scotland. Scotland will be independent,” Solovyov replied.

“Wales has been quiet so far. Wales, too, will be independent. And at Biden's demand, Northern Ireland will unite with Ireland.

“The Union Jack will be over.”

Decorated personally by Vladimir Putin, Solovyov accused the UK Government and the chief of the British Armed Forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, of being “arrogant, ignorant, illiterate upstarts, who can't do anything but steal”.

“Listen Brits, wake up. The only reason you don't have Egyptian pyramids in the British Museum is because you physically couldn't steal them.

“You stole everything.

“Admiral Tony Radakin, what are you the admiral of? What did you achieve? When did your British weapons beat anyone?

“Who did you beat, and where, Admiral? They have completely lost their minds. And they are lecturing us, the country [we can destroy with] one Sarmat.”

The latest outburst comes amid a series of threats to the UK and Ireland delivered on Russia state television in the months following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

In April, Russian state TV showed a simulation of a nuclear attack destroying Ireland and the UK.

At the time, Taoiseach Micheal Martin condemned the staging, labelling the act as “intimidatory” and called for Russian TV or "whoever instigated this" to apologise.