Row breaks out after missile thrown at loyalist parade in Belfast

Loyalist Parade

Hugh Jordan and Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team

A full-scale sectarian riot was averted last night when police intervened at a loyalist parade on the outskirts of Belfast.

Marchers who had attended the annual 'Black Saturday' parade in Bangor were returning to the Orange Hall in Dunmurry when a missile was thrown as the parade passed a local pub.

Police intervened as a man tried to jump over a wall. Officers were seen rugby-tackling two men while onlookers milled around, some shouting.

After a few minutes loyalist and nationalist stewards brought the tense standoff which followed under control.


