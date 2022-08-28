Row breaks out after missile thrown at loyalist parade in Belfast

Marchers who had attended the annual 'Black Saturday' parade in Bangor were returning to the Orange Hall in Dunmurry when a missile was thrown as the parade passed a local pub.

A full-scale sectarian riot was averted last night when police intervened at a loyalist parade on the outskirts of Belfast.

Police intervened as a man tried to jump over a wall. Officers were seen rugby-tackling two men while onlookers milled around, some shouting.

After a few minutes loyalist and nationalist stewards brought the tense standoff which followed under control.