Row breaks out after missile thrown at loyalist parade in Belfast
A full-scale sectarian riot was averted last night when police intervened at a loyalist parade on the outskirts of Belfast.
Marchers who had attended the annual 'Black Saturday' parade in Bangor were returning to the Orange Hall in Dunmurry when a missile was thrown as the parade passed a local pub.
Police intervened as a man tried to jump over a wall. Officers were seen rugby-tackling two men while onlookers milled around, some shouting.
After a few minutes loyalist and nationalist stewards brought the tense standoff which followed under control.
