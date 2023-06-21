Rogue drug gang selling cocaine laced with deadly fentanyl at Co Antrim bonfire

The Sunday World can reveal the gang behind the trade is closely linked with former South East Antrim (SEA) UDA enforcer Colin Simms.

A battered and boarded-up caravan beside the 11th night bonfire in the Glenfield estate has become drug central with a mob selling cocaine, crack, and most importantly fentanyl.

The original owner of the caravan has nothing to do with the illegal activity.

Murder suspect Simms has relocated to Larne but still commands support in his home town and the Sunday World can reveal he is closely associated with the fentanyl gang.

We understand the gang doping out fentanyl is made up of Simms’ old cohorts, some of whom were close to him during the SEA feud in 2016.

Banished from Carrick, his involvement in the Glenfield fentanyl racket has set him on collision course with his former paymasters.

Sources have told the Sunday World that the SEA leadership will not sit back and allow fentanyl into their town.

It sets Simms and his pals on the path to a fresh feud. Sources have told us Glenfield has broken ties with the SEA leadership and is determined to press ahead with their own drug enterprise.

Fentanyl has laid waste to cities across the US, is ravaging inner cities in Britain and is now in Northern Ireland.

It is understood the Glenfield crew are selling cocaine and crack laced with the killer drug.

Simms has been at loggerheads with his former bosses in SEA since he was caught with his fingers in the till and then becoming a prime suspect in the murder of Glenn Quinn in January 2020.

Simms was arrested and questioned in relation to the Quinn murder. He, among others, was released without charge but the stigma of that killing has stayed with him.

Glenn was battered to death in his flat after he was seized by members of SEA.

It has remained a stain on SEA and they have haemorrhaged support ever since and Simms has been a constant thorn in the side of SEA Brigadier Gary Fisher.

The emergence of fentanyl will alarm SEA.

A highly addictive drug, fentanyl reduces users to a zombie-like state.

There have been rumours that it is on the market in east Belfast and Ballymena but this is the first time it has been openly sold.

Drug abuse is rife in the lead-up to bonfire night with dealers taking advantage of the season – but the emergence of fentanyl will raise alarm.

It is understood the SEA leadership is furious over Simms’ connection to the gang.

Glenfield was his stronghold and he retained the support of UDA members in the estate despite his fall from grace.

Sources have told the Sunday World that while he is not directly involved he has been a regular visitor to the bonfire site and the caravan in recent weeks.

It is thought the SEA leadership is considering a direct move against the gang which has the potential of sparking a feud.

The UVF is also known to be concerned about the emergence of the gang but more so the arrival of fentanyl on the streets of Carrick.

Residents living close to the Glenfield bonfire were reluctant to talk when the Sunday World visited the site this week.

One man told us drug dealing in the area had reached “epidemic proportions”.

“I don’t know much about fentanyl, but if they’re selling it, it’s not going to be good.”