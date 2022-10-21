Robbie Coltrane was hammered with death threats after he played Orangeman for mocking the Pope

Robbie’s character Mason Boyne also famously kissed a picture he head of the Rev Ian Paisley

ROBBIE Coltrane was hammered with death threats after he played a spoof Orangeman who kissed the Rev Ian Paisley’s picture – and for mocking the Pope.

The beloved actor, who died last Friday aged 72 after years battling agonising osteoarthritis, was a household name in Scotland for one character before he became globally famous – Mason Boyne.

Robbie’s bloated, sectarian bigot painted his flowers orange and kerbstones red, white and blue and saw Vatican conspiracies in every clump of green grass.

The character slept under a picture of the Rev Ian Paisley, under a Union Jack duvet, permanently clad in his bowler hat, sash and white gloves – and played bowls with statues of Virgin Marys, while spouting his catchphrase: “I’ve always said, Catholics are obsessed with religion!”

Robbie – who infamously kissed an image of Paisley in one sketch and had an Ulster flag in his bedroom – brought the character to BBC Scotland’s 1984 comedy sketch show Laugh? I Nearly Paid My Licence Fee.

In one sketch Boyne, who named his daughter Orangina and loved getting Orange Creams, said the three most important issues facing mankind were “nuclear disarmament, a starving third world and the growing number of Catholics in Edinburgh”.

Robbie opened up about getting death threats over the character – created with veteran comic-turned-producer Phil Differ – on BBC Scotland’s Watching Ourselves show, aired in 2012.

Dad-of-two Harry Potter star Robbie said: “Phil and I had the idea of writing an absurdly masonic guy, who painted all the green leaves in his garden orange and all that stuff.

“My favourite one was the episode when Orangina sent him a Christmas card and he’d got a box of Orange Creams from his wife, while she was ironing his sash.

“Then he kissed you-know-who on the way out. I got a lot of stick for that. I had death threats.

“We did the Pope the next week. As far as I was concerned, we were just being naughty, but the reaction was extraordinary. You wonder whether you would get away with it today.”

Robbie also played the Pope as a Cockney wino who impersonated Paisley’s rants on Scottish TV.

One reviewer said Coltrane’s Boyne character was “brilliant” as he “hinted at a darker truth”.

They added: “When he created the character back in the 1980s, people did paint their garden fences red, white and blue in forgotten corners of Lanarkshire.”

Writer Phil has said: “I think it’s important to poke fun at extremism in all its forms, and Mason Boyne was the ultimate Orangeman.

“I thought it important that we just kind of had a wee go at them.

“But Robbie got a lot of stick as people confused the character with the actor and thought if he did it, then deep down he must really be like that. When you hand a script to Robbie it’s unbelievable because on his game he’s one of the funniest guys ever. And if he gives it 100 per cent then it’s going to be fabulous.”

A source told Sunday World that Robbie was also sent threats he may not have seen – as they were sent to production company and movie studio offices – for playing the pontiff in 1991 cult comedy The Pope Must Die! The title alone was so controversial it was changed in America and Canada to The Pope Must Diet! – a move said to have hurt Robbie who battled with his weight his entire life.

The flick starred Robbie as a low-ranking priest mistakenly elected Pope, who has to then dodge being assassinated by the Mafia.

When it opened in Ireland, it ran into similar problems with promotion and refused to air television adverts for the flick.

Our insider said: “The movie poster showed cherubs shooting bullets at Robbie’s face smiling under the Pope’s hat – it was bound to land him in trouble, and friends warned him he was playing with fire.

“But Robbie being Robbie refused to be scared or warned off.

“Maybe if he’d seen some of the threats he would have stepped up his security or thought twice about not pushing for the promotion to be changed himself.”

A rare Rangers v Aberdeen match programme from 1991 sparked uproar when it featured an advert for the film The Pope Must Die.

It was pulled by the club amid outrage and was auctioned off in 2016 for £700.

The sale description for the item said: “Understandably there was outrage and Rangers arranged for them to be destroyed.

“But as usual, it is believed that the printer held some back and it is thought that only six survived.”

Robbie’s agent, Belinda Wright, announced Robbie’s death on Friday by paying tribute to his wit and intelligence.

“As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him,” she said.

Robbie is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

The actor spent his final years in agony due to his knee cartilage totally crumbling, leaving him wheelchair-bound and using walking sticks.

The Harry Potter and James Bond actior opened up in 2020 about his long health battles and said he wouldn’t wish his joint pain on his “worst enemy”.

Tributes have poured in, including from Harry Potter creator JK Rowling and star actor Daniel Radcliffe.