Rioters filmed attacking police during security alert in Derry

Riot police were deployed as objects and paint were thrown by youths in the area

Footage shows moment youths hurl objects at police cars in Derry

Aodhan Roberts

Police have been attacked while attending a security alert in Londonderry on Friday evening.

Riot police were deployed as objects and paint were thrown by youths in the area.

The PSNI and Army Technical Officers (ATOs) were at the scene after officers discovered a suspicious object in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

Cordons were put in place on the Aileach Road junctions with the Ringfort Road, O’Connor Road and Harty Court but police said on Friday evening that no homes had been evacuated at the time.

