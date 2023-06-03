Rioters filmed attacking police during security alert in Derry
Riot police were deployed as objects and paint were thrown by youths in the area
Police have been attacked while attending a security alert in Londonderry on Friday evening.
Riot police were deployed as objects and paint were thrown by youths in the area.
The PSNI and Army Technical Officers (ATOs) were at the scene after officers discovered a suspicious object in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.
Cordons were put in place on the Aileach Road junctions with the Ringfort Road, O’Connor Road and Harty Court but police said on Friday evening that no homes had been evacuated at the time.
Video credit: @EW12951
Today's Headlines
suspicious | Rioters filmed attacking police during security alert in Derry
REMANDED | Man (26) appears in court charged with murder of Catherine Henry in Dundalk
CLOCK TICKING | Dissident chief Carl Reilly ‘settling scores’ ahead of prison term, sources claim
HAND ACTION | Jamie Dornan gives the peace sign on set of The Tourist in Co Wicklow
final vow | Erik ten Hag refuses to pile pressure on his players in FA Cup final
'hammer attack' | Finglas man accused of ‘bundling’ teen into car boot during attack bailed
'oppression' | Enoch Burke spends last day of term outside school that sacked him as fines near €90k
'huge thanks' | Sinn Fein TD Eoin Ó Broin hails ‘real patriots’ of Beaumont Hospital from stroke ward
medical emergency | Irish woman (57) airlifted to hospital after falling while out walking in Spain
cigs seized | €3.8m worth of smuggled smokes sniffed out by detector dog Milo in Dublin Port