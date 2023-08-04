Revealed: Provo bomb suspect (70) facing attempted murder charges

Historical cases against alleged former terrorists are extremely rare

Seamus Martin Kearney leaves Derry Courthouse on bail after being charged for the murder of RUC reserve constable John Proctor

An OAP Provo once arrested for the horrific Ballygawley bus bomb which killed eight men has been charged with trying to kill a soldier, we can reveal.

Prosecutors have charged 70-year-old Arthur McNally with two counts of attempted murder in relation to an attack in January 1987 – 18 months before the Ballygawley attack for which he was held for four days.

Court papers seen by the Sunday World show the east Tyrone man is accused of trying to murder a soldier named only as ‘Soldier A’ and a second man on January 20 that year.

He’s further accused of causing an explosion likely to endanger life, robbery, hijacking and membership of the IRA as well as possessing explosives with intent to endanger life and possessing a firearm with intent.

Historical cases against alleged former terrorists are extremely rare, with some victims’ groups and veterans publicly complaining of an unfair bias because so many British soldiers have been prosecuted.

The last IRA man to be prosecuted for a pre-Good Friday Agreement Troubles murder was Seamus Kearney.

He was jailed in 2013 after he was found guilty of killing 25-year-old RUC man John Proctor minutes after he visited his wife June and newborn son John in hospital.

Arthur McNally askes reporter Steven Moore to leave after he approached him at his Minadinna Road, Sixmilecross about his upcoming court appearance.

McNally, from Minadinna Road, Sixmilecross, is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court today (Friday).

Yesterday when the Sunday World approached him at his home to ask him about the charges, he responded by telling us to go away.

The pensioner was once held for four days along with several other suspected IRA men in the aftermath of one of the most infamous bomb attacks to take place during the Troubles.

He was arrested on August 24 1988 – four days after an IRA bomb had killed eight soldiers and injured dozens of others in what became known as the Ballygawley Bus Bomb.

He was released without charge and along with a number of other suspects successfully won a case at the European Court of Human Rights about his detention for that attack as he had not been brought before a judge in the right time before his detention was extended.

Nobody has ever been convicted of carrying out the shocking attack and a number of suspects have since died.

The current charges against McNally relate to offences allegedly committed on January 20 1987 – 18 months before the Ballygawley attack.

That attack was carried out shortly after midnight on August 20 1988. As unmarked civilian buses were travelling along the main road from Ballygawley to Omagh, an explosive device of approximately 100lbs, concealed by the side of the road, was detonated by a command wire which ran for 300 metres to a battery pack located on a hill overlooking the road.

In the explosion, eight soldiers, travelling in one of the buses from Aldergrove airport to their base in Omagh, were killed and another 28 were injured, many seriously.

The Tyrone Brigade of the Provisional IRA subsequently admitted responsibility for the explosion and McNally was one of eight men arrested in the days shortly afterwards. The suspects included mid-Tyrone IRA commander Gerard Harte, who was killed by the SAS ten days later in an ambush.

In the wake of the bombing, the British Army began ferrying its troops in and out of County Tyrone by helicopter.

According to the court papers, the fresh charges facing McNally state he “attempted to murder Soldier A” and a second man, named as John McFarland.

On the same day he’s accused of “unlawfully and maliciously caused by an explosive substance, namely an improvised explosive device containing ammonium nitrate based fertiliser and fuel oil (ANFO), an explosion of a nature likely to endanger life or to cause serious injury to property...”

The papers state he’s further accused of possessing explosive substances, “namely a beer keg type improvised explosive device”, and possessing “handguns and a quantity of ammunition” on Main Street, Gortin.

He’s accused of robbing the manager of the Ulster Bank, Main Street, Gortin, of £875.50 in cash and hijacking a Datsun Cherry car.

And finally he’s charged with belonging “to a proscribed organisation, namely The Irish Republican Army”.

If convicted, he would serve just two years in prison under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.According to public documents posted by the European Commission of Human Rights, Arthur McNally refused to cooperate with police during interviews about the Ballygawley bus bomb.

The documents state McNally was “convicted in 1976 of conspiracy to cause explosions, possession of explosives (2 counts) and of firearms (2 counts)”.

They state he was arrested at his home and was told he was suspected of being involved in terrorism.

He was taken to Armagh RUC station and detained for four days, 14 hours and 30 minutes.

According to the papers: “At the outset of his first interview, which began at 09.44hrs on the morning of his arrest, he was told that the police were making inquiries into the bomb explosion on 20 August and he was asked to account for his movements on 19 and 20 August.

“He gave no reply. This line of questioning was repeated at subsequent interviews, and he was asked about his involvement in the bombing... his membership of the Provisional IRA and his participation in Provisional IRA activities.

“He remained silent throughout for the most part, staring at the floor or interview table or otherwise avoiding eye contact with those interviewing him, though on occasions blushing as matters were put to him.

“At one point, on the evening of 27 August, he shook his head as if to deny involvement in the bombing of the soldiers’ bus, but he made no indication when immediately thereafter he was asked if he wished to provide an alibi. He declined to sign the interview notes.”