Residents of Irish town living in fear after killer thug avoids prison for drunk driving

Anthony Quinn was once filmed battering a man over the head with a shovel in a brutal attack

Fugitive killer Anthony Quinn is suspected of the brutal assault that left a man in a coma for a month.

Residents of Coalisland are living in fear after a notorious thug who killed his cousin in a hit-and-run attack escaped prison after being caught driving off his head – yet again!

Serial offender Anthony Quinn – once filmed battering a man over the head with a shovel in a brutal attack – avoided jail despite repeatedly driving while disqualified and under the influence of booze and drugs.

To aggravate matters during one recent incident he told cops when arrested, “You need your head blown off. This is a Republican area. I hope you get a bomb under your car.”

Instead a judge gave Quinn, once charged with beating up his own mum before the case collapsed when witness statements were withdrawn, a chance to “get himself fixed”.

However, though Quinn, from Platters Hill in the Co Tyrone town avoided jail on these matters, it emerged he was remanded in custody the day before sentencing, having been refused bail on a new set of alleged offences.

In 2020 we revealed how Quinn, the son of notorious drug lord Stephen ‘Donkey’ Quinn, was jailed for threatening to “gut” a team of cops “like a fish” while brandishing a bill-hook.

Despite him currently being behind bars on remand for fresh charges there was shock and disappointment in the town that he wasn’t jailed for consistently driving while off his head.

“He might be behind bars now but he’ll get out soon and he’s going to kill someone for sure,” said one angry local.

“Where’s the protection for the community from this animal who has killed once in a car but continues to drive when he’s not fit.

“Aside from the fact he is unhinged and would think nothing of using violence to anyone who upsets him the fact is he refuses to stope driving cars – it doesn’t matter if he’s disqualified or stoned off his head or drunk – he doesn’t care.”

Quinn appeared by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates Court for sentencing of the latest matters which occurred last year.

The first incident took place on 6 April 2021 when police patrolling the Dungannon Road area of Moy, observed Quinn in the driver seat of a parked Volkswagen Passat where he appeared to be under the influence of a substance and was arrested.

While in custody he provided a blood sample which was forensically analysed and found to contain a cocktail of illegal drugs.

Enquiries revealed Quinn also had no licence or insurance.

Seven months later on 28 November 2021, police stopped Quinn as he drove a BMW at Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland.

Odours of both cannabis and alcohol were detected and a number of bottles were noted in the vehicle.

While being searched, Quinn became abusive to officers calling them, ‘Handicapped b*****ds”.

He was asked to calm down but shouted, “You f***ing rat.”

On being handcuffed, Quinn yelled at police, “You need your head blown off. This is a Republican area. I hope you get a bomb under your car, you b*****d.”

Meanwhile a bag of herbal cannabis was recovered from the car along with 385 tablets which turned out to be the prescription-only drug Pregabalin.

It was also established Quinn was disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

He was placed in a cell van where he proceeded to expose himself, then spat around the interior which had to be professionally cleaned at a cost £140.

Once in custody he refused to provide an evidential breath specimen.

During interview, Quinn admitted having “a few beers” before driving and accepted ownership of the cannabis and tablets which were for personal use, further admitted the Pregabalin had not been prescribed to him.

A defence barrister conceded his client’s behaviour, “Was not impressive. There is no doubt he needs to address the impact that drugs and alcohol have on his ability to behave in a controlled and rational manner. He needs to reflect on how his behaviour impacts on others. That is the recurrent theme. He’s very much at the mercy of the court.”

The defence played down the exposure matter, describing it as akin to, “A very crude two-fingered gesture to police.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan noted, “The defendant’s comments to police alone justify imprisonment given what has happened in this country in the past.”

Nonetheless he decided to impose a combination order to, “Allow this man to get himself fixed.”

Quinn was placed under a Probation Order for two years along with 100 hours community service and disqualified from driving for two years.

There were also fines totalling £1050, however these will be written off in lieu of seven days imprisonment, given Quinn is currently remanded in custody.

Quinn is one of Ulster’s most dangerous repeat offenders.

In 2020 the Sunday World published shocking images of the then 30-year-old standing on the roof of his home shouting at police officers below who wanted to speak to him about allegations of domestic abuse.

During the stand-off Quinn – while holding the ten-inch blade - told the waiting police, “If you come near this house, you’ll get gutted like a fish. You’ll get this in your shoulder. You’ll get this in your neck.”

Quinn challenged police to enter the property and “sort it out, one-on-one, and see what happens”.

He was convicted of manslaughter after he killed his cousin Declan Quinn by hitting him with a car at high speed 11 years ago during a family feud over drugs.

And in 2017 he was jailed in the Republic for a savage attack on two Garda officers who both said they feared for their lives after Quinn tried to take a gun from one of them.

He was in the Republic at the time as he avoided cops in the north who believed he was the chief suspect in another savage violent attack.

He received a three-year sentence for the killing of his cousin but subsequently has been convicted of assault, assault on police, drug offences, and disorderly behaviour.

But in 2020 he had charges dropped for beating up his own mother and trashing her house during a crazed Christmas rampage – the aftermath of which was filmed and shared on social media showing his mum covered in blood.